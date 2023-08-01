ST. PETERSBURG — The Florida Orchestra is adding six new programs to the 2023-24 season, expanding its concert lineup into mid-September.
Special concerts include Jurassic Park in Concert, celebrating the 30th anniversary of the groundbreaking, action-packed film as TFO performs John Williams’ iconic score live to picture. There will be two performances on Sept. 22 and 23 at the Mahaffey Theater, including a family-friendly matinee.
Tickets to all concerts are on sale as of July 31, along with single tickets to the entire 2023-2024 season. Tickets will be available at FloridaOrchestra.org, at 727-892-3337 and at The Florida Orchestra ticket center, 244 Second Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Season ticket subscribers have VIP access to tickets now.
More concerts include Steve Hackman’s Tchaikovsky X Drake fusion concert in November, by the same creator of TFO’s successful Beethoven X Coldplay concert last May, and The Music of James Taylor, Neil Diamond & Billy Joel, Starring Michael Cavanaugh, known for his role in the Broadway musical “Movin’ Out.” To celebrate the holidays in December, TFO is adding Handel’s Messiah with Music Director Michael Francis, a popular Holiday Brass chamber concert, and for one night only, Dr. Seuss’ “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” family-friendly film concert — all in addition to TFO’s most popular concerts of the year, Holiday Pops.
TFO will perform more than 100 concerts this season in venues throughout Tampa Bay, including a wide range of classical, popular and family-friendly music. Maestro Francis launches the Hough Family Foundation Masterworks series with Holst’s The Planets Sept. 30 & Oct. 1 at the Mahaffey Theater and Ruth Eckerd Hall. The Raymond James Pops series opens Oct. 7 and 8 with Cirque Dances with Troupe Vertigo at the Mahaffey Theater. The Morning Matinees series begins Oct. 4 and 5 at Ruth Eckerd Hall and the Mahaffey Theater.