TAMPA — The Royal Comedy 2023 tour will make a stop in the Tampa Bay area for a show on Saturday, April 8, 8 p.m., at the Yuengling Center, 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa.
Tickets start at $26.25. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
The tour features Sommore, Bruce Bruce, Lavell Crawford and Special K. Showcasing a star-studded lineup of world-class comedians, Royal Comedy 2023 officially got underway Jan. 13 in Orlando. The tour is produced by North American Entertainment Group Inc., one of the leading independent promoters of entertainment tours and live events in the United States.
In her more than 20-year career, Sommore has become a trailblazer for women in the comedy business as one of the most successful comedians in the U.S. and abroad. Sommore has been featured in a number of hit films including "Soul Plane," "Something New" and "Friday After Next." Her all-new self-produced comedy special, "A Queen With No Spades" recently premiered on Showtime.
Bruce is known for his captivating improv skills and comedic style and fans can currently find him on IFC's "Maron" and in constant reruns of "Comic View" on BET.
Crawford first gained national exposure on NBC's hit reality series "Last Comic Standing." His television appearances include "Workaholics" (Comedy Central), "Breaking Bad" (AMC), and "Chelsea Lately" (E! Entertainment), "Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam" (Showtime) and "Comic View" (BET).
K Douglas joined the Rickey Smiley Morning Show in 2007. As the show's comedy writer and content creator. His edgy comedy bits and spot on political commentary showcase his versatility and have made him the go-to guy to represent the show as a guest commentator on CNN. Special K has made numerous appearances on TV comedy shows, and was one of 16 comedians chosen to get a half-hour comedy special on Kevin Hart's LOL Comedy Network.