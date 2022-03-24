ST. PETERSBURG — Matt Schofield will perform Saturday, March 26, 8 p.m., in Hough Hall at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Tickets start at $20. Call 727-822-3590 or visit mypalladium.org.
Born in England, Schofield is an award-winning guitarist, vocalist and songwriter now based in the United States. He is widely regarded as one of the most distinctive and innovative British blues artists of his generation. He has been rated in the Top 10 British Blues Guitarists of all time by Guitar & Bass Magazine, alongside legends Eric Clapton and Peter Green. Three consecutive wins for Guitarist of the Year, and a win for Album of the Year at the British Blues Awards elevated him to their Hall of Fame.
In 2004, Schofield — along with his band, the Schofield Trio — released “The Trio, Live.” The album was recorded at the Bishop's Blues club at the Half Moon, Bishop's Stortford, England, in 2004.
Schofield’s prowess has taken him and his band to nearly 30 countries worldwide and has seen him trade licks with notable guitar heroes, including Buddy Guy and Robben Ford.
Schofield’s iconic tone and melodic, fluid style, along with his passionate and emotive live performances have made him one of the most sought-after and revered modern guitarists.
As a renowned musical educator, in 2018 Schofield released “Blues Speak” — his highly acclaimed, bestselling instructional course for TrueFire. As a clinician he has taught from Tokyo to New York and all points in-between.