ST. PETERSBURG — In anticipation of their new album, Lettuce will perform Thursday, March 24, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Gates will open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25.50 in advance. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
On June 3, the Grammy-nominated six-piece funk outfit will be delivering a whole host of new tunes to the world in the form of “Unify.” The eighth studio album from Lettuce and the third consecutive record made at Denver’s Colorado Sound Studios, “Unify” will complete a loose trilogy starting with 2019’s Grammy-nominated “Elevate,” and continuing with 2020’s “Resonate.”
Fans can expect the same tight, wildly-funky instrumentals Lettuce has always been known for, but in the tightest form they’ve ever taken. And this time around, the guys have gotten the stamp of approval from one of the genre’s most legendary icons — Bootsy Collins. Collins can be heard singing on the track “Keep That Funk Alive.”
Lettuce originated in Boston in 1992. The band adds to the rich history of funk while combining it with strains of hip-hop, rock, psychedelia, jazz, soul, and go-go. The band features Adam Deitch on drums and percussion; Adam "Shmeeans" Smirnoff on guitar; Erick "Jesus" Coomes on bass; Ryan Zoidis on alto, baritone, tenor sax, and Korg X-911; Eric "Benny" Bloom on trumpet and horns; and Nigel Hall on vocals, Hammond B-3, Rhodes, clavinet, and keyboards.
“Dealing with the pandemic, being in separate places, trying to survive without our best friends, without touring, not to mention the political divide in this country, we really needed to unify,” said Deitch.
Zoidis added, “This album came together at a time when we were away from each other longer than we had been in years.”
Although the band was able to do a lot of writing and pre-production from their respective home studios, they hadn’t been in the same room or on the same stage together since their European tour was cut short in March 2021, so the first song on “Unify” captures the raw energy of a much-needed reunion at Colorado Sound Studios — though, that’s not exactly where the story begins.
The roots of “Unify” took hold several years back when Lettuce assembled at Colorado Sound to begin work on “Elevate.” Armed with dozens of songs, the band tracked enough material for that record, its successor, and then some — including a vinyl-only, 45-minute, live-in-the-studio, one-take improvisation, “Vibe.”
Combined with some stellar pre-existing tracks held over from the prior two albums, Lettuce was now primed for a third. The group decamped to the Denver studio and reunited with its esteemed engineer, Jesse O’Brien, mixing alongside O’Brien, and, once again, self-producing the finished work.
A totally collaborative effort, songs from “Unify” will be unveiled on the upcoming tour. That tour will kick off at Jannus Live.
“It’s very, very exciting,” said Smirnoff. “Our audiences are going to hear how we end up interpreting these songs for the first time, in the live form, and then for the 300th time. They’ll get to hear right along with us how the songs will morph and evolve.”
Said Coomes, “We’re just getting tighter and tighter. Really, these are the first records made with the six of us as a team, and it’s the best the band has ever been: live and in the studio; the funkiest and the most fun.”