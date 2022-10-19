William Shakespeare — what’s in a name? The short and long of it: The Bard of Avon was the be-all and the end-all as a playwright, churning out one literary dish fit for the gods after another. His works — which, including collaborations, number some 39 plays, 154 sonnets, and three long narrative poems — are ingrained in global culture more than 400 years after the greatest writer in the English language breathed his last. It seems we simply cannot get too much of a good thing, as we continue to translate, perform, study, adapt, and reinterpret his life’s work. It’s a foregone conclusion that we will continue to experience Shakespeare’s legacy throughout the working-day world for forever and a day.
Of course, many play fast and loose with Shakespeare’s literary output as the world's greatest dramatist, threatening his spotless reputation by crafting modern adaptations so substandard that — as a reviewer — they set my teeth on edge. Come what may, Shakespeare’s works are of such high quality and timelessness that they provide opportunity for infinite variety. His legacy endures because his inspired contributions to literature and the theatre are such stuff as dreams are made on.
Fine, I’ll stop torturing you with Shakespearian phrases. What’s done is done.
Here’s a fun fact: The Guinness Book of Records names Shakespeare the most filmed author in any language. Here’s another fun fact: The Internet Movie Database, at imdb.com, has a listing for William Shakespeare which credits him as a writer for 1,718 films, television series, podcasts, and plays.
Sometimes, modern audiences may not even realize a film is an adaptation of a Shakespeare play. My first exposure to Shakespeare was the 1956 MGM science fiction classic “Forbidden Planet.” As a kid sitting on the Florida room floor 20 inches from the television screen, I had no clue it was an adaptation of “The Tempest.” Imagine how many millennials saw “The Lion King” in theaters and then found out from their high school English teacher that the 1994 Disney animated film was inspired by “Hamlet.”
“Rosaline” is not an adaptation of a Shakespeare play. It’s a riff on “Romeo and Juliet,” shifting the perspective to a minor character. “Rosaline” is directed by Karen Maine from a screenplay by Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber. The screenplay was developed from the 2012 young adult novel “When You Were Mine,” by Rebecca Serle, which was inspired by “Romeo and Juliet.”
The film was released Oct. 14 on Hulu.
Rosaline (Kaitlyn Dever) is the niece of Lord Capulet (Christopher McDonald) and cousin of Juliet (Isabela Merced). As the film opens, Romeo (Kyle Allen) is fumbling his way through poetic avowals of his Petrarchan adoration of Rosaline. Somewhat unexpectedly, given the nature of her character in this tale, Rosaline welcomes Romeo’s attention and his affection. She would rather risk forbidden love with the son of a Montague — a rival family in fair Verona, with whom the Capulets have long been at war — than be pressed into an arranged marriage by her father, Adrian Capulet (Bradley Whitford).
Dario (Sean Teale), one potential suitor for Rosaline, shows up at an inconvenient time and convinces her to go for a ride on his sailboat. If the scenario seems a little unlikely, it’s only because it’s an obvious plot device.
Shockingly, circumstances — being stuck on a sailboat in a storm — prevent Rosaline from attending a masquerade hosted by Lord and Lady Capulet. In her absence, fickle Romeo falls in love with Juliet.
Rosaline is heartbroken when she discovers Romeo has abandoned her for her younger cousin — well, maybe more vindictive than heartbroken. She schemes to foil their budding romance, first by distracting Juliet with various diversions and then — after Juliet discovers her hidden agenda — by convincing her friend Paris (Spencer Stevenson) to approach Lord and Lady Capulet to propose an arranged marriage with their daughter.
Those who are familiar with “Romeo and Juliet” know how things start to spiral out of control for the pair of star-cross'd lovers. Rosaline eventually regrets her jealousy and tries to clean up the mess, although not in time to save either Tybalt (Alistair Toovey) or Mercutio (Henry Hunter Hall).
Although “Rosaline” doesn’t breathe new life into “Romeo and Juliet,” or update the love story in a meaningful way that contemporary audiences will find engaging, it still has some appealing elements. It’s light entertainment and does not aspire to be anything but a fun, enchanting romantic comedy designed mainly for the young adult demographic. It isn’t memorable enough to lead teenage viewers to the source material, sadly. I don’t expect a sudden spike in sales of Shakespeare texts. That’s OK, though — the Bard of Avon isn’t exactly worried about topping the Amazon best sellers ranking chart.
Dever’s portrayal comes across as a little too spoiled and obnoxious at times, rather than rendering Rosaline as a young woman with agency. Juliet is also somewhat inconsistent, with her finishing school cleverness showcased part of the time, but later making illogical and self-destructive decisions — because “luv.”
Teal’s Dario is the most likeable character of the cast. Ironically, Dario seems to be a stronger proponent of female empowerment than either Rosaline or Juliet. Another standout performance comes from Minnie Driver as Nurse Janet, Rosaline’s personal assistant.
“Rosaline” is an enjoyable distraction that skirts around the fringes of subversive satire with diluted feminist perspectives. It’s neither as funny nor as clever as it thinks it is, but it is not without humor and charm. It’s watchable, but not particularly memorable.
If the idea of a film that retells one of Shakespeare’s plays from the perspective of a secondary character appeals to you, try “Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead,” the 1990 tragicomedy by Tom Stoppard; or “Ophelia,” the 2018 romantic drama featuring Daisy Ridley in the title role.