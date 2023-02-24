ST. PETERSBURG — Ballyhoo! will perform Sunday, March 5, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
Through 25 years, Ballyhoo! have earned the exclamation point which marks their name. Brothers Howi and Donald Spangler formed the proto-punk band in the basement of their mom’s Aberdeen, Maryland, home, and eight albums later the band’s most recent LP is the breezy, ska-fueled “Message to the World,” released on their own label, Right Coast Records.
Its newest members are now veterans: Keyboardist Vandrey has been in the band since 2000, while bassist Lucera joined in 2014. Ballyhoo! is ready for what the future brings. Stylistically, their music ranges from the hard-edged punk of 2018’s “Detonate,” which captured the feelings of anger and depression from dealing with personal loss and the exhaustion generated by over a decade on the road, to the island reggae beats of the follow-up, “Message to the World.”
“Whatever you want to achieve, just focus on that and work towards it,” Howi said in describing the Ballyhoo! ethos. “Don’t worry about followers, views or even money. Just keep making good stuff. One day it may be possible to finally quit that day job and live your dream full time.”
Ballyhoo! is still doing just that, purveying good vibes, positivity and fun live shows meant to take you away from real life for just a little bit.