ST. PETERSBURG — American indie rock band Built to Spill will perform Saturday, Sept. 10, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $30 in advance. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
Since Built to Spill’s inception back in 1992, founder Doug Martsch intended his band to be a collaborative project. He envisioned it as an ever-evolving group of incredible musicians making music and playing live together.
“I wanted to switch the lineup for many reasons,” Martsch said. “Each time we finish a record I want the next one to sound totally different. It’s fun to play with people who bring in new styles and ideas. And it’s nice to be in a band with people who aren’t sick of me yet.”
The band released several albums and EPs on Pacific Northwest independent labels — including the canonical indie rock classic “There’s Nothing Wrong with Love,” released on Sub Pop offshoot Up Records in 1994. Martsch next signed with Warner Brothers from 1995 to 2016. He and his rotating cast of cohorts recorded six more albums during that time, including “Perfect from Now On,” “Keep It Like a Secret,” “Ancient Melodies of the Future,” “You in Reverse,” “Untethered Moon,” and “There Is No Enemy.” There was also a live album, as well as the solo record “Now You Know.”
While the band’s recorded catalog is the entry point, Built to Spill live is an essential force of its own, boasting heavy, psychedelic, melodic and visceral tunes blaring from amps that sound as if they’re powered by Mack Trucks.
Now in 2022, the Boise, Idaho based band has returned with “When the Wind Forgets Your Name,” Martsch’s eighth full-length album. The new album was released through Sub Pop.
“I’m psyched: I’ve wanted to be on Sub Pop since I was a teenager,” Martsch said. “And I think I’m the first 50-year-old they’ve ever signed.”
“When the Wind Forgets Your Name” continues expanding the Built to Spill universe in new and exciting ways. In 2018 Martsch’s good fortune and keen intuition brought him together with Brazilian lo-fi punk artist and producer Le Almeida, and his long-time collaborator, João Casaes, both of the psychedelic jazz rock band, Oruã. On discovering their music Martsch fell in love with it right away. When he needed a new backing band for shows in Brazil, he asked them to join.
“We rehearsed at their studio in downtown Rio de Janeiro, and I loved everything about it,” he said. “They had old crappy gear. The walls were covered with xeroxed fliers. They smoked tons of weed.”
The Brazil dates went so well Martsch, Almeida, and Casaes made the decision to continue playing together throughout 2019, touring the United States and Europe. During soundchecks they learned new songs Martsch had written, and when the touring ended, they recorded the bass and drum tracks at his rehearsal space in Boise. After Almeida and Casaes flew home, Martsch began overdubbing guitars and vocals by himself.
Martsch, Almeida, and Casaes had planned to mix the album together later in 2020 somewhere in Brazil or the U.S., but the pandemic kept them from reuniting in person.
“We were able to send the tracks back and forth though, so we were still able to collaborate on the mixing process.”
What emerged is “When the Wind Forgets Your Name,” a complex and cohesive blend of the artists’ distinct musical ideas. Alongside Built to Spill’s poetic lyrics and themes, the experimentation and attention to detail produces an album full of unique, vivid, and timeless sounds.
Almeida and Casaes have returned to their duties in Oruã, and Martsch has begun playing with yet another Built to Spill lineup that features Teresa Esguerra on drums and Melanie Radford on bass. Built to Spill and Oruã are currently touring and have a string of shows planned together in September.
“‘Making When the Wind Forgets Your Name’ was such a great experience,” Martsch said. “I had an incredible time traveling and recording with Almeida and Casaes. I also learned so much about Brazilian culture and music while creating it. My Portuguese was terrible when I first met Almeida and Casaes, but by the end of the year it was even worse.”