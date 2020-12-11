CLEARWATER — Actor, comedian, three-time Emmy Award-winning screenwriter and director Rob Schneider will perform Saturday, Jan. 23, 7 p.m., at the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets, starting at $45, are on sale now. Visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
A stand-up comic and veteran of the award-winning NBC sketch series “Saturday Night Live,” Schneider has gone on to a successful career in films, television and continues his world-wide standup tour. His first Netflix comedy special, “Asian Momma, Mexican Kids,” premiered globally this past August. Filmed in February, the special gave viewers a look at Schneider’s family and personal life through hilarious anecdotes. The special ended with a surprise duet performance with Schneider’s daughter Elle King.
Schneider first came to prominence in 1988 as a writer for NBC’s “Saturday Night Live.” He swiftly moved from a writer and featured player to a full cast member with a cast that included Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, David Spade and the late Chris Farley.
In 1994, Schneider went to roles in film and television including a starring role in the NBC sitcom “Men Behaving Badly” and starring in roles in the feature films “Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo,” which was the second highest grossing DVD in the U.S. in 2000 along with “The Animal” and “The Hot Chick” among many others.
He also co-starred in numerous comedies that were some of the biggest film in the past 20 years, including “Grownups,” “The Waterboy,” “The Longest Yard,” “50 First Dates” and the animated film “8 Crazy Nights.” He starred in the CBS comedy “Rob,” loosely based on his real life.
Schneider is a three-time Emmy winner as part of SNL’s writing staff.