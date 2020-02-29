TAMPA — Jeff Dunham will bring his tour to the Tampa Bay area Saturday, March 7, 5 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa.
Tickets start at $49.25. Call 800-745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com for tickets. For venue information, visit www.amaliearena.com.
For the past 12 years, Dunham and his somewhat inappropriate proteges — including Peanut, Walter, José Jalapeño, Bubba J. and Achmed the Dead Terrorist — have filled arenas across the United States and the world with their multiple blockbuster tours. Dunham and his cohorts recently set out on their brand-new international tour. “Jeff Dunham: Seriously!?” includes a stop at Tampa’s Amalie Arena, bringing Dunham and his entourage to area fans.
In addition to Dunham’s new tour, the world-renowned performer’s new Netflix Originals stand-up special entitled “Jeff Dunham: Beside Himself” premiered in September. This is Dunham’s second Netflix Originals special, and the eighth in his string of record-breaking stand-up television events. The impressive event was shot in front of 16,000 fans at the American Airlines Center in his hometown of Dallas, Texas, where Dunham introduced his new character, “Larry,” the personal advisor to the president, who has now earned his spot with the troop on the tour.
Dunham has built an entertainment empire with over 30 years of non-stop touring and performance innovation. With 10 million followers on Facebook and two million YouTube subscribers amassing well over a billion views, the comedian/ventriloquist has carved out his own unique space in the comedy world. His accomplishments have led to record-breaking viewership with his standup specials on Netflix, NBC and Comedy Central. His arena-packing power puts him on par with major music acts like Luke Bryan and Metallica.
A Texas native, after graduating from Baylor University Dunham moved to Los Angeles and soon became a sensation on the national comedy club circuit. He later conquered the comedy world by becoming a multi-platinum selling DVD artist and achieving record-breaking ratings on both cable and network TV. His 2015 stand-up special, “Unhinged in Hollywood,” debuted on NBC Primetime and ranked as the time period’s top non-sports program on the Big 4 in every key measure. The special was re-broadcast on Comedy Central and was the top rated special of the year for the entire network. Dunham’s previous stand-up specials, “Arguing with Myself,” “Spark of Insanity,” “A Very Special Christmas,” “Controlled Chaos,” “Minding the Monsters,” and “All Over the Map,” have garnered record-breaking numbers by either claiming “most watched" or “highest rated” on Comedy Central.
Dunham has made many cameo appearances across television and film, from the Emmy Award-winning comedy series “30 Rock,” “Angie Tribeca,” and “Dinner for Schmucks,” starring Steve Carrell and Paul Rudd.
His autobiography, “All by My Selves: Walter, Peanut, Achmed and Me,” was on the New York Times’ Best Seller list three weeks in a row. Dunham has also been awarded “Billboard’s Top Comedy Tour” for three years based on box office sales.
The new tour is presented by Tate Entertainment/ICON Concerts.