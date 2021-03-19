CLEARWATER — Classic rock band Kansas will perform Saturday, May 8, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets, starting at $72.75, are on sale now. Tickets are limited as the concert will be presented at 50% capacity. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
The band will be performing fan favorites heard on the radio as well as classic B-sides.
Kansas — a band that has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide — is famous for classic hits such as “Carry On Wayward Son” and “Dust In the Wind,” to progressive epics like “Song for America” and “Miracles Out of Nowhere.” The band currently features original drummer Phil Ehart, bassist/vocalist Billy Greer, vocalist/keyboardist Ronnie Platt, violinist/guitarist David Ragsdale, keyboardist/vocalist Tom Brislin, guitarist Zak Rizvi and original guitarist Richard Williams. With no signs of slowing down, Kansas continues to perform in front of large and enthusiastic audiences around the world.
Composing a catalog that includes 16 studio albums and five live albums, Kansas has produced eight gold albums, three sextuple-platinum albums, one platinum live album, one quadruple-platinum single, and another triple-platinum single. The band’s classic song “Dust in the Wind” continues to be one of the top five most played songs on classic rock radio. It has been played on the radio more than three million times.
In 2020, the band released “The Absence of Presence,” which debuted at No. 10 on Billboard’s Top Current Albums Chart. “The Absence of Presence,” released by Inside Out Music, features nine all-new tracks written by the band, produced by Zak Rizvi, and co-produced by Ehart and Williams. The band’s signature sound is unmistakable throughout. The album showcases Platt’s towering vocals, Ragsdale’s searing violin, Brislin’s dazzling keyboards, Williams and Rizvi’s electrifying guitar riffs, Ehart’s powerful drums, and Greer’s rocking bass. The album was a follow-up to 2016’s “The Prelude Implicit,” also from Inside Out Music. That album debuted at No. 14 on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart.
“Kansas is the biggest and most important prog band to come out of the United States,” said Thomas Waber in a press release. Waber is founder of Inside Out. “I grew up listening to them, and their music is part of my DNA.”
The performance will be presented at 50% capacity. In addition to frequent multi-layer sanitization of the venue, new XONAR technology has been installed that uses thermal imaging sensors to detect elevated body temperature. Appropriate face coverings will be required inside the facility, contact is being minimized and hand sanitizer stations are readily available. For more information, including social safety guidelines, visit www.rutheckerdhall.com/facility-safety-protocols.