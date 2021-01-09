If you were planning a yearlong round-the-world journey, which famous actors would make your list of potential travel companions? How about Humphrey Bogart, Charlton Heston, Katharine Hepburn, Orson Welles, Jodie Foster, Henry Fonda, Gene Wilder, Robin Williams, and Kathy Bates?
Through some classic movie magic, film aficionados can travel from German East Africa to the streets of New York City; and from Egypt to South-Central Los Angeles in 2021 and other destinations, all without venturing any farther than one of the select local theaters taking part in this year’s TCM Big Screen Classics series. Fathom Events and Turner Classic Movies will present the seventh annual TCM Big Screen Classics series beginning this month. Featuring acclaimed films released from 1941 to 1996, and encompassing legendary dramas, iconic musicals, beloved comedies, a thrilling adventure, a stylish film noir, a stirring epic, a crackling mystery, and a suspenseful horror, the series has something for everyone in 2021.
Each film is presented with pristine digital projection, movie-theater-quality sound, and in its original aspect ratio, as they were intended by the filmmakers. The TCM Big Screen Classics series is further enhanced with pre- and post-feature insights presented by popular TCM hosts, including TCM Primetime host Ben Mankiewicz.
A dozen cinematic masterworks return to movie theaters nationwide with this year’s series, including two films celebrating the 80th anniversary of their original release: “The Maltese Falcon” and “Citizen Kane.”
Since its start in 2015, the TCM Big Screen Classics series has proved to be an annual fan favorite. Many events in the series achieved rave reviews and were top performers at the box office.
"Year after year, the TCM Big Screen Classics series proves to be among our most requested programming," said Tom Lucas, Fathom Events vice president of studio relations. "We are excited to bring another exciting line-up of films across a variety of genres — from comedies to musicals to award-winning dramas, there is something for everyone."
“This year has shown us that watching movies on the big screen is not an experience to take for granted, and 2021’s lineup of films has something for every movie lover,” said Genevieve McGillicuddy, vice president of enterprises and strategic partnerships at TCM. “We are prouder than ever to continue this partnership with Fathom Events to bring the TCM Big Screen Classics series to audiences around the country.”
The series will get underway with “The Maltese Falcon,” with screenings scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 24 and Wednesday, Jan. 27. Directed by John Huston, the 1941 film stars Humphrey Bogart, Mary Astor, Gladys George, Peter Lorre, Barton MacLane, Lee Patrick, and Sydney Greenstreet. A gallery of high-living lowlifes will stop at nothing to get their sweaty hands on a jewel-encrusted falcon. Detective Sam Spade wants to find out why and who will take the fall for his partner’s murder.
The next film in the series will be “Boyz n the Hood,” with screenings scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 28 and Wednesday, March 3. Written and directed by John Singleton, the 1991 film stars Ice Cube, Cuba Gooding Jr., Morris Chestnut, and Larry Fishburne. Singleton's acclaimed debut is a graphic and powerful look at life in South-Central Los Angeles as a trio of young men attempt through different means to escape the violence-filled life of the streets. Singleton was nominated for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay at the 64th Academy Awards, making him the youngest person and the first African-American to be nominated for Best Director.
Following is a list of other titles to be presented in select theaters as part of the TCM 2021 Big Screen Classics series:
• “The Ten Commandments” — Sunday, March 28 and Wednesday, March 31. Directed by Cecil B. DeMille, the 1956 film stars Charlton Heston, Yul Brynner, Anne Baxter, Edward G. Robinson, Yvonne De Carlo, Debra Paget, and John Derek.
• “La Bamba” — Sunday, April 18 and Wednesday, April 21. Written and directed by Luis Valdez, the 1987 film stars Esai Morales, Rosanna DeSoto, Elizabeth Peña, Joe Pantoliano and Lou Diamond Phillips.
• “Fried Green Tomatoes” — Sunday, May 9 and Wednesday, May 12. Directed by Jon Avnet, the 1991 film stars Kathy Bates, Jessica Tandy, Mary Stuart Masterson, Mary-Louise Parker, and Cicely Tyson.
• “The Birdcage” — June. Directed by Mike Nichols, the 1996 film stars Robin Williams, Gene Hackman, Nathan Lane, and Dianne Wiest.
• “The African Queen” — July. Directed by John Huston, the 1951 film stars Humphrey Bogart, Katharine Hepburn, and Robert Morley.
• “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory” — August. Directed by Mel Stuart from a screenplay by Roald Dahl, the 1971 film stars Gene Wilder, Jack Albertson, Peter Ostrum, Roy Kinnear, Julie Dawn Cole, Leonard Stone, Denise Nickerson, Dodo Denney, and Paris Themmen.
• “Citizen Kane” — September. Directed by Orson Welles from a screenplay by Herman J. Mankiewicz and Welles, the 1941 film stars Welles, Joseph Cotten, Dorothy Comingore, Everett Sloane, Ray Collins, George Coulouris, Agnes Moorehead, Paul Stewart, Ruth Warrick, Erskine Sanford, and William Alland.
• “The Silence of the Lambs” — October. Directed by Jonathan Demme, the 1991 film stars Jodie Foster, Anthony Hopkins, Scott Glenn, and Ted Levine.
• “West Side Story” — November. Directed by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins, the 1961 film stars
Natalie Wood, Richard Beymer, Rita Moreno, George Chakiris, and Russ Tamblyn.
• “On Golden Pond” — December. Directed by Mark Rydell, the 1981 film stars Katharine Hepburn, Henry Fonda, Jane Fonda, Doug McKeon, Dabney Coleman, and William Lanteau.
The following Tampa Bay area theaters are expected to screen films selected for the TCM 2021 Big Screen Classics series:
• AMC Woodlands Square 20, 3128 Tampa Road, Oldsmar
• AMC Regency 20, 2496 W. Brandon Blvd., Brandon
• AMC Bradenton 20, 2507 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton
• AMC Sarasota 12, 8201 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota
