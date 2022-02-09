ST. PETERSBURG — A new exhibition at the Museum of Fine Arts, St. Petersburg, will celebrate the rich spectrum of genres and pictorial styles that characterize Baroque aesthetics and will illuminate the influence of Gian Lorenzo Bernini within the movement.
“Bernini and the Roman Baroque: Masterpieces from Palazzo Chigi in Ariccia” will open Saturday, Feb. 12, at the Museum of Fine Arts, 255 Beach Drive NE, St. Petersburg.
The exhibition will continue through Sunday, May 8. Museum hours are Tuesday through Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. The museum is closed on Mondays. Admission is $20 for adults; $15 for seniors, military members with ID, Florida educators, and college students with ID; $10 for children 7 to 17; and free for children and museum members. For information, call 727-896-2667 or visit mfastpete.org.
Reflecting an artistic energy that pulsated throughout Europe and inspired architects, artists, and urban planners across the globe, “Bernini and the Roman Baroque” embodies the magnificence and innovation that transformed Rome into the capital of the art world for centuries.
"This fascinating exhibition highlights Bernini’s brilliance during the Baroque period,” said Stanton Thomas, senior curator of exhibitions and collections. “Artworks are included not only by Bernini himself — embodying the Baroque ideals of intense drama, bold imagination, emotional engagement, and the activation of the viewer’s space — but by dozens of his fellow artists. These rare paintings, prints, and decorative arts epitomize the period’s ultimate goal of elevating the viewer in both mind and soul and engaging them fully with the art itself.”
The term Baroque connotes rich detail, bold compositions, and a sense of drama — all hallmarks of an extraordinary generation of artists who converged in Rome at the dawn of the 17th century. This artistic style became a cultural phenomenon, spreading across Europe with major centers emerging in the Low Countries, France, Spain, and Italy, finally assuming its full global dimensions when it reached the Americas and Asia. “Bernini and the Roman Baroque” explores the genesis of this artistic movement through a selection of 55 works from 40 artists.
“So many of us have felt isolated and confined by COVID-19, but this exhibition is a great reminder that art is an impactful and exciting way to explore the world without leaving our own community,” said Kristen A. Shepherd, MFA executive director and CEO. “We’re thrilled to bring the Roman Baroque to our galleries with this exhibition — and we look forward to bringing other parts of the world to our visitors with our exhibitions and programs throughout 2022.”
“Bernini and the Roman Baroque: Masterpieces from Palazzo Chigi in Ariccia” is organized by Glocal Project Consulting and is toured by International Arts & Artists, Washington, DC.
Several related programs have been scheduled in the coming weeks to complement the exhibition. Following is a list of planned programs:
• The Florida Orchestra Takeover of the MFA: Bach and the Baroque — Sunday, Feb. 13, 2 and 3 p.m. The event is free with museum admission. The Florida Orchestra returns to the museum to set the scene with Baroque music. TFO Concertmaster Jeffrey Multer leads a chamber ensemble in Johann Sebastian Bach's Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 and his Concerto for Oboe and Violin, featuring Mitchell Kuhn on oboe. The 30-minute program will be performed twice and is pPresented in partnership with the Florida Orchestra.
• Cinema at the MFA presents: “The Cardboard Bernini” — Thursday, March 10, 7 p.m. The event is free with museum admission. This 2012 film is about the artist James Grashow, whose “Corrugated Fountain” was inspired by Rome’s Trevi Fountain and the works of Bernini. Unlike Bernini’s monumental works that have graced museums and plazas for centuries, Grashow’s “Corrugated Fountain” was intended to be temporary, with its deterioration at the hands of Mother Nature part of the creative life of the piece.
• Cinema at the MFA presents: “Roman Holiday” — Sunday, April 10, noon to 4 p.m. Cost is $20 for members and $30 for nonmembers. Channel your inner Audrey Hepburn or Gregory Peck as you enjoy a screening of the Academy Award-winning “Roman Holiday” (1953) and libations from our prosecco bar in the garden. Take inspiration from the iconic wardrobe of the film classic during the elegant prosecco and costume event. Make sure to arrive in timeless style.
Program details are subject to change. For the latest information, visit mfastpete.org/events-calendar/.
The MFA, St. Petersburg’s first art museum, houses the largest encyclopedic art collection in Florida. The collection includes works of art from ancient times to the present day and from around the world, including ancient Greek and Roman, Egyptian, Asian, African, pre-Columbian, Native American, European, American, and contemporary art. The photography collection is one of the largest and finest in the Southeast.