TAMPA — Chris Duarte will take the stage Friday, Nov. 5, 8 p.m., at Skipper’s Smokehouse, 910 Skipper Road, Tampa.
Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Call 813-971-0666 or visit www.skipperssmokehouse.com.
Duarte emerged on the scene out of Austin, Texas, in the early 1990s. According to Shrapnel Records, he gained notoriety after wowing a packed room of industry insiders at the South X Southwest convention.
Around that time, Duarte signed to Silvertone Records. His debut album, “Texas Sugar/Strat Magik,” reportedly sold in excess of 100,000 units in the United States.
The success of his debut album coupled with Duarte’s strong commitment to touring helped him capture the Best New Talent designation in Guitar Player’s 1995 Reader’s Poll. He also finished fourth in the magazine’s Best Blues Guitarist category that year behind legends Eric Clapton, Buddy Guy and B.B. King.
But to classify Duarte simply as a “Blues Man” is an understatement. In his own words, “rockin’ blues” or ”punk blues” describes him best.
Playing more than 150 dates a year, Duarte has headlined major festivals and clubs throughout the United States, Canada and Europe.
Duarte’s music is ever changing. On his website, he explains that “music must evolve.” His own early offerings often become magical journeys into changing tempo and jazzy interludes before returning to their core. With such a vast catalog of recordings, there are no two shows alike. Every set list is different, and each song may be offered distinctly, based on the feel of a show and the audience. For those reasons, loyal fans often return to a Duarte show again and again, and always walk away awed and satisfied to have witnessed such a legendary, but humble guitarist.