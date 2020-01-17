CLEARWATER — Steve Martin and Martin Short will take the stage Friday, Jan. 24, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $103.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
The two comedy legends bring their critically acclaimed comedy tour “Now You See Them, Soon You Won’t” to this Ruth Eckerd Hall event. Though their humor is often subversive, Martin and Short always serve up a joyous self-deprecating romp. These two comedy masters make each other laugh as much as the audience. The jokes come at a rapid-fire pace with little set-up and big punchlines. Martin and Short mock Hollywood and the fickle nature of celebrity, but the comedy truly soars when they lovingly (and relentlessly) roast each other.
Martin and Short’s chemistry and timing on stage reflects a friendship of more than three decades. They met for the first time on the set of the 1986 film “Three Amigos.” They have been touring together since 2016, when they launched their first live show titled “A Very Stupid Conversation.”
Special guests the First Ladies of Bluegrass will open the show.