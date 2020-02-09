CLEARWATER — Don Felder, former lead guitarist of the Eagles, will perform Sunday, Feb. 16, 7:30 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $59. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
The four-time Grammy award-winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member is currently on tour in support of “American Rock ’n’ Roll,” his third studio album released in 2019.
Felder is renowned for his work with the Eagles, one of the most popular and influential rock groups of our time. The bandʼs record-setting compilation “Their Greatest Hits (1971-1975)” sold over 29 million copies in the United States alone and was named the top-selling album of the 20th century by the Recording Industry Association of America. To date, Felder and the Eagles have sold more than 83 million albums. Felder served as a member of the Eagles for 27 years, putting his mark on numerous Eagles milestones. Felder originated the music and co-wrote “Hotel California” along with fan favorites such as “Victim of Love” and “Those Shoes.” He became immediately celebrated for his lyrical, signature guitar work on legendary songs like “One of These Nights,” “New Kid in Town” and others. “Hotel California” was voted the No. 1 best 12-string guitar song in the world by “Guitar World” magazine.
After leaving the group in 2001, Felder also became a New York Times bestselling author when his riveting confessional memoir “Heaven and Hell: My Life in the Eagles” proved a major commercial triumph upon publication in 2008.
Felder has not only worked with the Eagles but also in both sessions and live performances for numerous music legends, including the Bee Gees, Peter Frampton, Bob Seger, Michael Jackson, Alice Cooper, Kenny Loggins, David Crosby, Graham Nash, Boz Scaggs, Warren Zevon, Joni Mitchell, Stevie Nicks, Vince Gill, Stevie Wonder, Elton John, Paul Simon, Diana Ross, Barbra Streisand and Felder’s old friend, Steven Stills.
In 2012 Felder released “The Road to Forever” which featured some of the best musicians and close Felder friends in the business including Crosby, Stills & Nash and Tommy Shaw. The album featured the single “Wash Away the Pain.”