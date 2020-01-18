TAMPA — American Authors and Magic Giant will perform Saturday, Jan. 25, 7 p.m., at the Orpheum, 1915 E. Seventh Ave., Ybor City.
Tickets are $25 in advance and $28 the day of the show. Call 813-248-9500 or visit www.theorpheum.com.
Each seasonal cycle informs, impacts, and inspires growth. American Authors translate those cycles of change into genre-blurring alternative anthems, bordering pop ambition and rock spirit undercut by a rhythmic hip-hop boom. Touting airtight songcraft and sonic adventurousness, the Brooklyn-based four-piece — Zac Barnett on vocals, James Adam Shelley on guitar and banjo, Dave Rublin on bass, and Matt Sanchez on drums — push forward and progress yet again on their 2018 third full-length, the aptly titled “Seasons.”
From Island Records, “Seasons” distills a near-decade journey into a dynamic, distinct, and definitive offering for the quartet.
"The biggest thing is the change American Authors went through to get here," Zac said in a press release from Paradigm Talent Agency. "We had to go through all of these experiences and moments of experimentation to reach this body of work, which is the most genuine and pure thing we've ever done. It encompasses every season of our music: the ups, the downs, the highs, the lows, and everything in between. We let go of where we started, fell into the place of writing from the heart, and captured what came out naturally."
Since their 2012 emergence, American Authors have set the stage for such evolution. By 2018, the guys impressively generated over 1 billion global streams on a string of alternately striking and soaring smashes. Their inescapable and instantly recognizable breakthrough "Best Day of My Life" earned a triple-platinum certification from the RIAA and vaulted to No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 in addition to receiving countless film, television, video game, and sports syncs. Their 2014 full-length debut “Oh, What A Life” achieved gold status, while the follow-up “What We Live For” spawned another Top 20 hit, "Go Big or Go Home," in 2016.
Along the way, they sold out shows around the globe and ignited stages at festivals, including Lollapalooza, Firefly Music Festival, BottleRock Napa Valley, Reading Festival, and Leeds Festival, to name a few.
Vibrant and refreshingly upbeat, Magic Giant is shaking things up with the release of their new single "Disaster Party," out now via S-Curve Records. Inspired by the Los Angeles fires, "Disaster Party" finds the silver lining in adversity as a community comes together.
"The band was out in the valley recording at a studio that almost got consumed by flames. The neighborhood got together and created their own mini force and fought the fire themselves when needed," the band said. "When everyone was gathered at the center before evacuation, it was the first time some neighbors who absolutely lived within a few houses of each other for years ever shared a word."
"Disaster Party" takes this electricity and shows Magic Giant expanding on their alt/indie folk roots into a more alternative-pop influenced sound.
Since 2017 Magic Giant — featuring Austin Bisnow on lead vocals; Zambricki Li on viola, banjo and harmonica; Zang on acoustic guitar and cello — has been captivating audiences across North America and Europe.
Over the last few years, the band has played shows with the likes of Foster the People, Mumford & Sons, the Lumineers, Vance Joy, the Revivalists, and more. Playing the festival circuit, they have appeared at Coachella, Firefly, BottleRock, Electric Forest, and Lightning in a Bottle.