‘Godzilla vs. Kong’
- Genre: Acton, science fiction and adventure
- Cast: Julian Dennison, Brian Tyree Henry, Danai Gurira, Kyle Chandler, Ziyi Zhang, Millie Bobby Brown, Demian Bichir, Rebecca Hall, Jessica Henwick, Shun Oguri, Alexander Skarsgård, and Lance Reddick
- Director: Adam Wingard
- Rated: PG-13
From Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures comes the long-awaited face-off between two icons in the epic adventure “Godzilla vs. Kong,” directed by Adam Wingard.
The mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans — instigated by unseen forces — is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth.
The film will be released simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max March 31.
‘Concrete Cowboy’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Idris Elba, Caleb McLaughlin, Jharrel Jerome, Lorraine Toussaint, Byron Bowers, and Method Man
- Director: Ricky Staub
- Rated: R
While spending the summer in North Philadelphia, a troubled teen (Caleb McLaughlin) is caught between a life of crime and his estranged father’s (Idris Elba) vibrant urban-cowboy subculture.
The film is scheduled to be released April 2 on Netflix.
‘The Unholy’
- Genre: Horror
- Cast: Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Katie Aselton, William Sadler, Cricket Brown, Diogo Morgado, and Cary Elwes
- Director: Evan Spiliotopoulos
- Rated: PG-13
On the holiest weekend of the year comes “The Unholy,” which follows Alice, a young hearing-impaired girl who, after a supposed visitation from the Virgin Mary, is inexplicably able to hear, speak and heal the sick.
As word spreads and people from near and far flock to witness her miracles, a disgraced journalist hoping to revive his career visits the small New England town to investigate. When terrifying events begin to happen all around, he starts to question if these phenomena are the works of the Virgin Mary or something more sinister.
“The Unholy” is produced by Sam Raimi, Rob Tapert and Evan Spiliotopoulos, written for the screen and directed by Evan Spiliotopoulos, and is based upon James Herbert’s best-selling book “Shrine.”
The film is scheduled to be released April 2 by Sony Pictures Releasing.
‘Every Breath You Take’
- Genre: Thriller
- Cast: Casey Affleck, Michelle Monaghan, Sam Claflin, and Veronica Ferres
- Director: Vaughn Stein
- Rated: R
A psychiatrist, whose client commits suicide, finds his family life disrupted after introducing her surviving brother to his wife and daughter.
The film is scheduled to be released April 2 by Vertical Entertainment.
‘Shiva Baby’
- Genre: Comedy
- Cast: Rachel Sennott, Molly Gordon, Polly Draper, Danny Deferrari, Fred Melamed, and Dianna Agron
- Director: Emma Seligman
- Not rated
College student Danielle must cover her tracks when she unexpectedly runs into her sugar daddy at a shiva — with her parents, ex-girlfriend and family friends also in attendance.
The film will be wide released in theaters and video on demand April 2.
‘French Exit’
- Genre: Surreal comedy
- Cast: Michelle Pfeiffer, Lucas Hedges, Valerie Mahaffey, Imogen Poots, Susan Coyne, Danielle Macdonald, Isaach de Bankolé, and Tracy Letts
- Director: Azazel Jacobs
- Rated: R
“My plan was to die before the money ran out,” says 60-year-old penniless Manhattan socialite Frances Price (Michelle Pfeiffer), but things didn’t go as planned.
Her husband Franklin has been dead for 12 years and with his vast inheritance gone, she cashes in the last of her possessions and resolves to live out her twilight days anonymously in a borrowed apartment in Paris, accompanied by her directionless son Malcolm (Lucas Hedges) and a cat named Small Frank — who may or may not embody the spirit of Frances’s dead husband.
The film is scheduled to be released April 2 by Sony Pictures Classics.