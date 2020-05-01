CLEARWATER — Susan Crockett, Ruth Eckerd Hall president and CEO, recently announced that Ruth Eckerd Hall will participate in Giving Tuesday, a global day of giving and unity, set to take place on May 5 as a response to the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19.
The day is designed to drive an influx of generosity, citizen engagement, business and philanthropy activation and support for communities and nonprofits around the world, including Ruth Eckerd Hall.
At a time when everyone is experiencing the pandemic, generosity is what brings people of all races, faiths and political views together across the globe. Generosity gives everyone power to make a positive change in the lives of others and is a fundamental value anyone can act on. It’s a day for everyone around the world to stand together and give back in all ways.
As a 501 (c)(3), Ruth Eckerd Hall manages and operates the Marcia P. Hoffman School of the Arts which is one of the largest providers of arts education and outreach in the nation. Reaching more than 45,000 students annually and providing over 81,000 hours of high-caliber arts experiences with programs encompassing three distinct arts education divisions: presenting, community engagement and outreach and instruction in jazz, dance, drama, instrumental music, musical theater, voice and technical theater. Each division reaches students of all ages and abilities on the Ruth Eckerd Hall campus and off-site in local schools, hospitals, community centers, specialty residences and other arts centers throughout the Tampa Bay area and the state of Florida.
“This global movement will emphasize opportunities to give back to communities and causes in safe ways that allow for social connection even while practicing physical distancing,” Crockett said in a press release. “We are so grateful to our community during this unprecedented time for their support and commitment to Ruth Eckerd Hall’s entertainment and educational programming.”
For those interested in joining #GivingTuesdayNow efforts, visit www.rutheckerdhall.com/donate.
For details about the Giving Tuesday movement, visit www.givingtuesday.org.