TAMPA — Multi-platinum, hit-making pop-rockers Matchbox Twenty will perform Saturday, July 8, 7:30 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa.
Tickets start at $30.50. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
Matchbox Twenty is Kyle Cook, Paul Doucette, Rob Thomas and Brian Yale. The group has sold more than 40 million records worldwide, and earned multiple chart-topping singles, countless accolades, including five Grammy nominations, four American Music Award nods, and the 2004 People's Choice Award for Favorite Musical Group.
Fueled by such classic songs as “Real World,” “Back 2 Good” and the No. 1 smash hits “Push” and “3AM,” 1996’s diamond-certified “Yourself or Someone Like You” proved a worldwide sensation and instantly established Matchbox as global superstars. In 2000, the band release the multi-platinum “Mad Season,” containing the No. 1 singles “Bent” and “If You’re Gone.”
Matchbox’s third release, “More Than You Think You Are,” also was certified platinum and featured the No. 1 hit, “Unwell.”
The band’s 2007 greatest hits compilation album “Exile On Mainstream” featured six new songs and yielded yet another No. 1 track, “How Far We’ve Come.”
For their first album in 11 years and fifth overall LP, the band’s new album “Where The Light Goes,” on Atlantic Records, presents another batch of real, relevant, and relatable songs.
“We’re a band that makes songs about relationships, life, and how people deal with people,” said Doucette in a press release announcing the new album. “These songs are about everything from the acceptance of aging and recapturing youth to positivity, love, and hope.”
“When we get back together, we’re all much more secure and, yeah, a little older,” said Thomas. “We’re not worried about fitting into a box.”
The new album benefitted from the musicians’ respective solo journeys. Thomas has proven one of the most highly decorated artists of recent years — releasing five solo albums and receiving three Grammy Awards, 11 BMI Awards, the first-ever Songwriters Hall of Fame Hal David Starlight Award, two Billboard Songwriter of the Year honors, and Top 5 placement on Billboard’s Top 20 Hot 100 Songwriters of the aughts.
Meanwhile, Doucette has scored and contributed original music to film and television series such as “Utopia,” “For All Mankind,” and more. As the global pandemic scrapped the group’s 2020 tour plans, they wrote and shared ideas from their respective home studios. At the end of 2021, they finally congregated as a band with Grammy Award-nominated producer Gregg Wattenberg.
“We were all doing so many things, and it was easy to bring these elements into Matchbox Twenty,” Thomas said. “It’s nice because we go off and learn these fresh perspectives and transfer them to the band.”
“Then, we have all of these different ways of looking at music and abilities to now bring to the fold,” added agrees Doucette. “It’s almost like we’re a new band every single time.”
Band members say that the album was informed by what was happening in their individual studios.
“There was a little more freedom,” Cook said. “An idea would be shared by one of us, and somebody else would take it another direction. We’ve never worked this way before. We explored our own creativity and used it to make an album that really embodies what we love about music.”