Clearwater
• “Charley’s Aunt,” July 7-17, at Francis Wilson Playhouse, 302 Seminole St., Clearwater. Tickets are $26 for adults and $15 for students. Call 727-446-1360 or visit www.franciswilsonplayhouse.org.
• “Blade Runner,” Saturday, July 9, 7 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. This screening is part of the Summer Movie Series at Capitol Theatre. General admission tickets are $5 a person. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• “Poltergeist,” Friday, July 15, 7 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. This screening is part of the Summer Movie Series at Capitol Theatre. General admission tickets are $5 a person. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Ted Nugent, Friday, July 15, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $33.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• “48 Hours,” Saturday, July 16, 7 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. This screening is part of the Summer Movie Series at Capitol Theatre. General admission tickets are $5 a person. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Jon Lovitz, Thursday, July 21, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Classic Albums Live: Tom Petty — Wildflower; Friday, July 22, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Firefall, Orleans, and Pure Prairie League, Saturday, July 23, 7 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $38.75. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Howard Jones, Saturday, July 23, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $40. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• “The Dark Crystal,” Sunday, July 24, 1 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. This screening is part of the Summer Movie Series at Capitol Theatre. General admission tickets are $5 a person. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• “The Thing,” Friday, July 29, 7 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. This screening is part of the Summer Movie Series at Capitol Theatre. General admission tickets are $5 a person. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• “The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas,” Saturday, July 30, 7 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. This screening is part of the Summer Movie Series at Capitol Theatre. General admission tickets are $5 a person. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Men at Work and John Waite, Thursday, Aug. 4, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $43.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• “An Officer and a Gentleman,” Friday, Aug. 5, 7 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. This screening is part of the Summer Movie Series at Capitol Theatre. General admission tickets are $5 a person. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Buddy Guy and John Hiatt, Friday, Aug. 5, 7:30 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $53.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• “Victor/Victoria,” Saturday, Aug. 6, 7 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. This screening is part of the Summer Movie Series at Capitol Theatre. General admission tickets are $5 a person. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• “Annie,” Sunday, Aug. 7, 1 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. This screening is part of the Summer Movie Series at Capitol Theatre. General admission tickets are $5 a person. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
Gulfport
• Summer One Acts, July 14-24, at the Catherine A. Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. Email gulfportplayers@gmail.com or visit www.gulfportcommunityplayers.org.
Largo
• “Rent,” presented by Eight O’Clock Theatre, Aug. 5-14, at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets are $31.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• Contemporary Smooth Jazz Sunday, Sunday, Aug. 28, 5 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $40.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• The Daily Show Writers Comedy Tour, Friday, Sept. 16, 8 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $24.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• Latin Ambition, Friday, Sept. 23, 8 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $19.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• Jeff Scott Soto and Jason Bieler, Friday, Oct. 7, 8 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $19.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• Medium Cindy Kaza, Saturday, Oct. 8, 8 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $29.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
Pinellas Park
• Donna Summer and Barry White tribute, Saturday, July 16, 8 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $16 in advance. For information, call 727-369-5746 or visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.
St. Petersburg
• “Dutchman” by LeRoi Jones and Amiri Baraka, through July 31, presented by American Stage Theatre at Raymond James Theatre, 163 Third St. N., St. Petersburg. Ticket prices vary by performance. For information and tickets, call 727-823-7529 or visit Americanstage.org.
• Suzanne Westenhoefer, Sunday, July 10, 4 p.m., at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $30. Call 727-822-3590 or visit mypalladium.org.
• Purity Ring, Sunday, July 10, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $27.50 in advance. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• The Mountain Goats, Monday, July 11, 7 p.m., in Hough Hall at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $35. Call 727-822-3590 or visit mypalladium.org.
• Celeste Barber, Thursday, July 14, 7 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $54.50. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
• Nate Najar and Friends, Thursday, July 14, 7:30 p.m., at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $25. Call 727-822-3590 or visit mypalladium.org.
• Blackberry Smoke, Friday, July 15, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates will open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $32 in advance and $35 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Alastair Greene, Friday, July 15, 8 p.m., at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $20. Call 727-822-3590 or visit mypalladium.org.
• Banks, Saturday, July 16, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $35 in advance. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• A Night of Classic Burlesque, Saturday, July 16, 8 p.m., at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $20. Call 727-822-3590 or visit mypalladium.org.
• Hanson, Sunday, July 17, 7 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $39.50 in advance. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Steely Dan, Friday and Saturday, July 22-23, 8 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $76. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
• Less Than Jake and Bowling for Soup, Friday, July 22, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates will open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $27.50 in advance and $30 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Damon Fowler and Friends, Saturday, July 23, 8 p.m., at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $25. Call 727-822-3590 or visit mypalladium.org.
• Stephen Marley, Sunday, July 31, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $29.50 in advance and $30 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• “The Agitators,” by Mat Smart, July 29 through Aug. 28, at freeFall Theatre, 6099 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. For performance times and tickets, call 727-498-5205 or visit freefalltheatre.com.
• Boho Sideshow and Dean Johanesen & the 24 Men, Saturday, July 30, 8 p.m., at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $15. Call 727-822-3590 or visit mypalladium.org.
• Daryl Hall, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 7:30 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets are $63 plus service fee. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
• Selwyn Birchwood, Friday, Aug. 5, 8 p.m., at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $20. Call 727-822-3590 or visit mypalladium.org.
• Jeremy Carter’s Rubber Band, Saturday, Aug. 6, 8 p.m., at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $22. Call 727-822-3590 or visit mypalladium.org.
• Dance Gavin Dance, Saturday, Aug. 6, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 in advance and $37 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
Tampa
• RuPaul’s Drag Race, Sunday, July 10, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $120. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• “Animals Out of Paper” by Rajiv Joseph, July 13-Aug. 7, in Shimberg Playhouse at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $18. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Coheed and Cambria, Wednesday, July 13, 6:30 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $30. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• “Nunsense: A-Men,” July 13-Aug. 7, in Jaeb Theater at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $20.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• The 2022 One Act Festival, July 15-23, at Carrollwood Players Theatre, 4333 Gunn Highway, Tampa. For information and tickets, call 813-265-4000, email info@carrollwoodplayers.org, or visit carrollwoodplayers.org.
• Joanna Connor, Saturday, July 16, 8 p.m., at Skipper’s Smokehouse, 910 Skipper Road, Tampa. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 the day of the show. Visit skipperssmokehouse.com or call 813-971-0666.
• Chris Tucker, Sunday, July 17, 6 and 9 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $103. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• Big Time Rush, Thursday, July 21, 8 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $30. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Keith Sweat featuring Monica, Tevin Campbell, Tamar Braxton, 112, Ginuwine, and Silk; Saturday, July 23, 7 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $65. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Rob Zombie and Mudvayne, Tuesday, July 26, 6 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $30. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Next Generation Ballet’s Summer Intensive Showcase, Friday, July 22, 7 p.m., in Ferguson Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $30. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Kendrick Lamar featuring Baby Keem and Tanna Leone; Wednesday, July 27, 7:30 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $59. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Fitz & The Tantrums and Andy Grammer; Sunday, July 31, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $61. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• A.R. Rahman, Aug. 4-6, in Carol Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $55 Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• “The Odd Couple — Female Version,” by Neil Simon, Aug. 5-20, at Carrollwood Players Theatre, 4333 Gunn Highway, Tampa. For information and tickets, call 813-265-4000, email info@carrollwoodplayers.org, or visit carrollwoodplayers.org.
• Why Don’t We, Thursday, Aug. 4, 7 p.m., at the Yuengling Center, 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $41.20. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Encanto: The Sing Along Film Concert; Saturday, Aug. 6, 7:30 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $30. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• War on the Catwalk, Friday, Aug. 12, 8 p.m., in Ferguson Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $41.38. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Freestyle Explosion featuring Lisa Lisa, Stevie B, The Jets and more; Friday, Aug. 12, 7:30 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $39.50. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Thunderstorm Artis, Friday, Aug. 12, 8 p.m., at the Attic at Rock Brothers, 1510 E. Eighth Ave., Ybor City. Tickets start at $25. Call 813-241-0098 or visit www.theatticyborcity.com.
• Michael Bublé, Saturday, Aug. 13, 8 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $65. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Chris Brown and Lil Baby, Saturday, Aug. 13, 7 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $30. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
Tarpon Springs
• “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast,” July 22-31, at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $32 for Tarpon Arts members and $35 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
Wesley Chapel
• Mike Feeney, July 21-24, at Side Splitters at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd. Theatre 7, Wesley Chapel. For pricing and to make reservations, call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.