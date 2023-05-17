A number of new movies and limited television series will debut this week, including the following titles opening in theaters or premiering via video on demand on various streaming platforms:
‘Fast X’
Genre: Action
Cast: Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jason Momoa, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, John Cena, Jason Statham, Sung Kang, Alan Ritchson, Daniela Melchior, Scott Eastwood, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, Brie Larson, and Rita Moreno
Director: Louis Leterrier
Rated: PG-13
“Fast X,” the tenth film in the “Fast & Furious Saga,” launches the final chapters of one of cinema’s most storied and popular global franchises, now in its third decade and still going strong with the same core cast and characters as when it began.
Over many missions and against impossible odds, Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family have outsmarted, out-nerved and outdriven every foe in their path. Now, they confront the most lethal opponent they’ve ever faced: A terrifying threat emerging from the shadows of the past who’s fueled by blood revenge, and who is determined to shatter this family and destroy everything — and everyone — that Dom loves, forever.
In 2011’s “Fast Five,” Dom and his crew took out nefarious Brazilian drug kingpin Hernan Reyes and decapitated his empire on a bridge in Rio De Janeiro. What they didn’t know was that Reyes’ son, Dante (Jason Momoa), witnessed it all and has spent the last 12 years masterminding a plan to make Dom pay the ultimate price.
Dante’s plot will scatter Dom’s family from Los Angeles to the catacombs of Rome, from Brazil to London and from Portugal to Antarctica. New allies will be forged and old enemies will resurface. But everything changes when Dom discovers that his own 8-year-old son (Leo Abelo Perry) is the ultimate target of Dante’s vengeance.
The film is scheduled to be released May 19 by Universal Pictures.
‘White Men Can't Jump’
Genre: Sports comedy
Cast: Sinqua Walls, Jack Harlow, Teyana Taylor, Laura Harrier, Vince Staples, Myles Bullock, and Lance Reddick
Director: Calmatic
Rated: R
“White Men Can’t Jump” is a modern retelling of the 1992 film that celebrates the streetball hustling culture of Los Angeles.
Sinqua Walls stars as Kamal, once a promising player who derailed his future in the sport, and multi-platinum rap superstar Jack Harlow makes his movie debut as Jeremy, a former star of the game whose injuries stalled his own career. Juggling tenuous relationships, financial pressures, and serious internal struggles, the two ballers — opposites who are seemingly miles apart — find they might have more in common than they imagined possible.
The film is scheduled to be released on May 19 on Hulu.
‘Master Gardener’
Genre: Crime thriller
Cast: Joel Edgerton, Sigourney Weaver, and Quintessa Swindell
Director: Paul Schrader
Rated: R
Directed by Academy Award nominee Paul Schrader based on his original screenplay, “Master Gardener” follows Narvel Roth (Joel Edgerton), the meticulous horticulturist of Gracewood Gardens. He is as much devoted to tending the grounds of this beautiful and historic estate as he is to pandering to his employer, the wealthy dowager Mrs. Haverhill (Sigourney Weaver).
When Mrs. Haverhill demands that he take on her wayward and troubled great-niece Maya (Quintessa Swindell) as a new apprentice, chaos enters Narvel’s spartan existence, unlocking dark secrets from a buried violent past that threaten them all.
The film is scheduled to be released in the United States by Magnolia Pictures on May 19,
‘Sanctuary’
Genre: Dark comedy and thriller
Cast: Margaret Qualley and Christopher Abbott
Director: Zachary Wigon
Rated: R
A wickedly dark comedy follows dominatrix Rebecca (Margaret Qualley), and her wealthy client, Hal (Christopher Abbott), as they engage in a high stakes role-playing game for power and control.
In the wake of inheriting his father’s hotel chain, Hal attempts to end his long and secret relationship with Rebecca. A battle of wills ensues over the course of one incredibly fraught night, with both Rebecca and Hal struggling to keep the upper hand as the power dynamics swing wildly back and forth.
The film will receive a limited theatrical release on May 19, before a wide release on May 25 through Neon.
‘Robots’
Genre: Sci-fi romantic comedy
Cast: Shailene Woodley, Jack Whitehall, Nick Rutherford, Emanuela Postacchini, and Paul Rust
Directors: Anthony Hines and Casper Christensen
Rated: R
Charles (Jack Whitehall) is a womanizer while Elaine (Shailene Woodley) is a gold digger. The duo learn humanity when forced to team up and pursue robot doubles of themselves.
The film is scheduled to be released on May 19 through Neon.
For more movie news, visit www.TBNweekly.com. Lee Clark Zumpe is TBN entertainment editor. He can be reached at 727-397-5563, ext. 341, or by email at lzumpe@TBNweekly.com.