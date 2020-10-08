The coronavirus pandemic has had a major impact on the film industry. As movie theaters begin to reopen, some films are tentatively scheduled for big-screen releases while others will be available digitally via video on demand.
‘Henchmen’
- Genre: Action, animation, fantasy and adventure
- Cast: James Marsden, Thomas Middleditch, Rosario Dawson, Alfred Molina, Nathan Fillion, Jane Krakowski, Rob Riggle, Craig Robinson, and Will Sasso
- Director: Adam Wood
- Not rated
With diabolical dreams of world domination, a young comic book fanboy heads to Supervillain City and becomes the apprentice to a hardened henchman.
He joins a blue-collar crew whose job entails mopping up after bungling bad guys and tossing a wrench in the plans of half-wit heroes. After inadvertently stealing the world’s most powerful weapon, however, he is put on a path of self-discovery and learns it’s not so easy being bad when deep down you’re good.
The film is scheduled to be released Oct. 9 on video on demand.
‘The War with Grandpa’
- Genre: Comedy and family
- Cast: Robert De Niro, Christopher Walken, Uma Thurman, Rob Riggle, Cheech Marin, Oakes Fegley, Jane Seymour, and Faizon Love
- Director: Tim Hill
- Rated: PG
Sixth-grader Peter (Oakes Fegley) is pretty much your average kid. He loves gaming, hanging out with his friends and his beloved pair of Air Jordans. But when his recently widowed grandfather Ed (Robert De Niro) moves in with Peter’s family, the boy is forced to give up his most prized possession of all, his bedroom.
Unwilling to let such an injustice stand, Peter, with the help of his closest buddies, devises a series of increasingly elaborate pranks to drive out the interloper. But Grandpa Ed won’t go without a fight. He even enlists his own pals — Jerry (Christopher Walken), Danny (Cheech Marin) and Diane (Jane Seymour) — to join the battle. Soon, it’s all-out war, with each side willing to stop at (almost) nothing to claim victory.
As tensions mount, Peter’s family — dad Arthur (Rob Riggle), mom Sally (Uma Thurman) and sisters Mia (Laura Marano) and Jennifer (Poppy Gagnon) — remain blissfully unaware of the goings-on under their own roof. That is, until everything comes to a head during one unforgettable backyard birthday party.
The film is based on the best-selling novel by Robert Kimmel Smith. It is scheduled to be released Oct. 9 by 101 Studios and Brookdale Studios.
‘Black Box’
- Genre: Science fiction and horror
- Cast: Mamoudou Athie, Phylicia Rashad, Amanda Christine, Tosin Morohunfola and Troy James
- Director: Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour Jr.
- Not rated
Having lost his wife and his memory in a tragic car accident, news photographer Nolan Wright (Mamoudou Athie) is desperate to regain a sense of normalcy for both himself and his young daughter Ava (Amanda Christine). So when brilliant neuropsychiatrist Dr. Lillian Brooks (Phylicia Rashad) invites him to participate in an experimental treatment that might reverse his condition, he agrees.
Using a hypnosis-inducing device called the Black Box, she unearths lost memories, allowing patients to re-experience them first-hand. But the memories Nolan experiences reveal a much darker past than he anticipated. Even more terrifying is the disfigured creature that threatens to kill Nolan in his surreal dream-state. A haunting descent into one man’s shattered psyche, “Black Box” is a high-tech thriller that poses the question: Do we run our minds or do our minds run us?
“Black Box” was scheduled to be released Oct. 6 by Amazon Studios.
‘Hubie Halloween’
- Genre: Comedy and horror
- Cast: Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Julie Bowen, Maya Rudolph, Ray Liotta, Noah Schnapp, Peyton List, Steve Buscemi and Tim Meadows
- Director: Steven Brill
- Not rated
Hubie Dubois (Adam Sandler) thanklessly spends every Halloween making sure the residents of his hometown, Salem, celebrate safely and play by the rules. But this year, an escaped criminal and a mysterious new neighbor have Hubie on high alert.
When people start disappearing, it’s up to Hubie to convince the police (Kevin James, Kenan Thompson) and townsfolk that the monsters are real, and only he can stop them.
The film was scheduled to be released Oct. 7 by Netflix.
‘The 40-Year-Old Version’
- Genre: Comedy
- Cast: Radha Blank, Peter Kim, Oswin Benjamin and Reed Birney
- Director: Radha Blank
- Rated: R
Radha, a down-on-her-luck New York playwright, is desperate for a breakthrough before 40. But when she foils what seems like her last shot at success, she’s left with no choice but to reinvent herself as rapper RadhaMUSPrime.
“The Forty-Year-Old Version” follows Radha as she vacillates between the worlds of hip-hop and theater on a quest to find her true voice.
Winner of the Directing Prize at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, “The Forty-Year-Old Version” is a hilariously candid and deeply personal debut from writer/director Radha Blank. A fresh addition to the New York City slice-of-life canon shot in lush black and white 35mm, Blank’s film is an ode to the unfulfilled, and those whose adversity gives them a one-of-a-kind story to tell.
The film is scheduled to be released Oct. 9 by Netflix.
‘The Lie’
- Genre: Horror
- Cast: Mireille Enos, Peter Sarsgaard and Joey King
- Director: Veena Sud
- Rated: R
A divorced mother and father find themselves trapped in a living nightmare when their daughter confesses to murder in “The Lie,” a gripping psychological thriller about the lengths parents will go to in order to protect their child.
While driving his 15-year-old daughter Kayla (Joey King) and her best friend Brittany (Devery Jacobs) to a weekend retreat in the dead of winter, Jay (Peter Sarsgaard) pulls over to the side of the road for a quick bathroom break. Although the two girls enter the surrounding woods together, only Kayla returns, admitting she pushed Brittany off a bridge into a rushing river. Terrified she could be sent to prison, Jay and his ex-wife Rebecca (Mireille Enos) cover up Kayla’s crime with a web of lies and deceit. But the truth won’t stay buried, and as one mistake leads to another the desperate parents discover that what actually happened in those icy woods is more shocking than they imagined.
The film was scheduled to be released Oct. 6 by Amazon Studios.
‘The Wolf of Snow Hollow’
- Genre: Horror
- Cast: Jim Cummings, Robert Forster, Riki Lindhome, Jimmy Tatro, and Chloe East
- Director: Jim Cummings
- Rated: R
Terror grips a small mountain town as bodies are discovered after each full moon. Losing sleep, raising a teenage daughter, and caring for his ailing father, officer John Marshall (Jim Cummings) struggles to remind himself there's no such thing as werewolves.
The film is scheduled to be released Oct. 9 by United Artists Releasing.