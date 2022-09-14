Clearwater
• “Beau Jest,” through Oct. 23, at the Early Bird Dinner Theatre, 13355 49th St. N., Clearwater. The price for buffet and show is $45 including tax. Onsite catering is provided by Banquet Masters. Call 727-446-5898 for reservations and specific dates available. Visit www.earlybirddinnertheatre.com.
• “Follies,” through Sept. 18, at Francis Wilson Playhouse, 302 Seminole St., Clearwater. Tickets are $26 for adults and $15 for students. Call 727-446-1360 or visit www.franciswilsonplayhouse.org.
• Ringo Starr and His All-Starr Band, Friday, Sept. 16, 7:30 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $63.75. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• The Fixx, Friday, Sept. 16, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $39. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• BAT: A Meat Loaf Celebration; Saturday, Sept. 17, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $29. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Classic Albums Live: U2 — The Joshua Tree; Friday, Sept. 23, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Blue’s Clues, Friday, Sept. 30, 6 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $29.50. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Spyro Gyra, Saturday, Oct. 1, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Jen Fulwiler, Friday, Oct. 7, 7 p.m., in Murray Theatre at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Il Volo, Friday, Oct. 7, 7:30 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $53.75. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Arielle, Saturday, Oct. 8, 8 p.m., in Murray Theatre at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $27.50. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Victor Wooten, Sunday, Oct. 9, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $34.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• “The Drowsy Chaperone,” Oct. 13-30, at Francis Wilson Playhouse, 302 Seminole St., Clearwater. Tickets are $26 for adults and $15 for students. Call 727-446-1360 or visit www.franciswilsonplayhouse.org.
• Clearwater Jazz Holiday, Oct. 14-16, at BayCare Ballpark, 601 Old Coachman Road.
Gates will open at 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday; and at 3 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are on sale now starting at just $25 in advance. For more information call the Clearwater Jazz Holiday office at 727-461-5200 or visit ClearwaterJazz.com or facebook.com/ClearwaterJazz. Tickets must be purchased via clearwaterjazz.com and will not be available for sale through Ruth Eckerd Hall.
• Ray LaMontagne, Friday, Oct. 14, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $43.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Weird Al Yankovic, Saturday, Oct. 15, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $43.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Steve Vai, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $49. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Molly Hatchet, Friday, Oct. 21, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• “I Ought to be in Pictures,” Oct. 21-Nov. 6, at West Coast Players, 21905 U.S. 19 N., Clearwater. For information and to purchase tickets, call 727-437-2363 or visit wcplayers.com.
• Travis Tritt and Chris Janson, Thursday, Oct. 27, 7 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $53.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• The Wallflowers, Friday, Oct. 28, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $44.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Rumours of Fleetwood Mac, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $39.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Here Come the Mummies, Thursday, Nov. 3, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $40. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Friday, Nov. 4, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $49. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Brian Culbertson, Friday, Nov. 4, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $43.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• “Miracle on South Division Street,” Nov. 5 through Dec. 18, at the Early Bird Dinner Theatre, 13355 49th St. N., Clearwater. The price for buffet and show is $45 including tax. Onsite catering is provided by Banquet Masters. Call 727-446-5898 for reservations and specific dates available. Visit www.earlybirddinnertheatre.com.
• Steep Canyon Rangers, Saturday, Nov. 5, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $25. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Neil Berg, Thursday, Nov. 10, 7 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $39. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Gipsy Kings, Friday, Nov. 11, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $51.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Joe Satriani, Saturday, Nov. 12, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $43.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Celebrating Billy Joel, Sunday, Nov. 13, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Paul Reiser, Friday, Nov. 18, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $45. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Straight No Chaser, Friday, Nov. 18, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $28.75. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Cat & Nat Unfiltered, Saturday, Nov. 19, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $30. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Bonnie Raitt, Saturday, Nov. 19, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $63.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Disney Junior Live, Sunday, Nov. 20, noon and 4 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $43.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Lorrie Morgan, Sunday, Nov. 20, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $29. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Allman Family Revival, Sunday, Nov. 27, 7 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $38.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Dave Koz and Friends, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $42. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• “Once Upon a Mattress,” Dec. 1-18, at Francis Wilson Playhouse, 302 Seminole St., Clearwater. Tickets are $26 for adults and $15 for students. Call 727-446-1360 or visit www.franciswilsonplayhouse.org.
• Paula Poundstone, Friday, Dec. 2, 7:30 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Three Dog Night, Friday, Dec. 2, 7:30 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $42.75. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Englebert Humperdinck, Saturday, Dec. 3, 1 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $42.75. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Herb Alpert and Lani Hall, Saturday, Dec. 3, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $45. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• “Anastasia,” Sunday, Dec. 4, 1 and 7 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Eric Gales, Thursday, Dec. 8, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $39. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• The Outlaws Yuletide Jam, Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9-10, 7:30 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $39.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Kenny Loggins, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $60. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Kenny Loggins, Thursday, Dec. 15, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $60. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Rockapella Christmas, Friday, Dec. 16, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $30. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Bowzer’s Holiday Rock ’N’ Roll Party, Saturday, Dec. 17, 7:30 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $41.75. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Mindi Abair, Saturday, Dec. 17, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• “My Fair Lady,” Sunday, Dec. 18, 7 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Celtic Angels Christmas, Thursday, Dec. 22, 7 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $30. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• “A Christmas Carol,” Friday, Dec. 23, 7 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $29. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Salute to Vienna, Saturday, Dec. 31, 3 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Blue Sued Shoes: Elvis Birthday Bash; Sunday, Jan. 8, 1 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $18. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• “Birthday Club,” Jan. 7 through Feb. 26, at the Early Bird Dinner Theatre, 13355 49th St. N., Clearwater. The price for buffet and show is $45 including tax. Onsite catering is provided by Banquet Masters. Call 727-446-5898 for reservations and specific dates available. Visit www.earlybirddinnertheatre.com.
• “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof,” Jan. 12-22, at Francis Wilson Playhouse, 302 Seminole St., Clearwater. Tickets are $26 for adults and $15 for students. Call 727-446-1360 or visit www.franciswilsonplayhouse.org.
• Classic Albums Live: Led Zeppelin II; Thursday, Jan. 12, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Riverdance, Jan. 17-19, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $38. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• “Little Shop of Horrors,” Jan. 20 through Feb. 5, at West Coast Players, 21905 U.S. 19 N., Clearwater. For information and to purchase tickets, call 727-437-2363 or visit wcplayers.com.
• World of Musicals, Sunday, Jan. 22, 1 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $18. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Big Band of Brothers, Thursday, Jan. 26, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $54.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Chris Botti, Friday, Jan. 27, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $43.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Air Supply, Saturday, Jan. 28, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $50. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• The Bronx Wanderers, Sunday, Jan. 29, 1 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $29. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Judy Collins, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $39. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Tom Rush, Thursday, Feb. 2, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $25. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Blue Man Group, Thursday and Friday, Feb. 2-3, at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Kathy Mattea, Friday, Feb. 3, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $29. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• The Kat & Dave Show, Saturday, Feb. 4, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $48.75. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Mutts Gone Nuts, Sunday, Feb. 5, 1 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $18. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Friday, Feb. 10, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $43.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• “Gypsy,” Feb. 16 through March 5, at Francis Wilson Playhouse, 302 Seminole St., Clearwater. Tickets are $26 for adults and $15 for students. Call 727-446-1360 or visit www.franciswilsonplayhouse.org.
• Classic Albums Live: Pink Floyd, Dark Side of the Moon; Thursday, Feb. 16, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Marty Stuart, Friday, Feb. 17, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $36. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• The Temptations and The Four Tops, Friday, Feb. 17, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $45. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Paul Thorn, Saturday, Feb. 18, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $30. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Stayin’ Alive: A Bee Gees Tribute: Sunday, Feb. 19, 1 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $18. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• The Electric Light Orchestra Experience featuring Evil Woman, Sunday, Feb. 19, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $36. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Justin Willman, Thursday, Feb. 23, 7:30 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, Friday and Saturday, Feb. 24-25, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $63.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Rita Rudner and Robert Klein, Saturday, Feb. 25, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Al Stewart, Sunday, Feb. 26, 7 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $32.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• 114 Years of Broadway, Thursday, March 2, 1 and 7:30 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $18. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Trixie and Katya Live, Friday, March 3, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $43.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• The Beat Goes On: A Cher Tribute; Sunday, March 5, 1 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $18. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• “Mom’s Gift,” March 9 through April 23, at the Early Bird Dinner Theatre, 13355 49th St. N., Clearwater. The price for buffet and show is $45 including tax. Onsite catering is provided by Banquet Masters. Call 727-446-5898 for reservations and specific dates available. Visit www.earlybirddinnertheatre.com.
• Alan Doyle, Thursday, March 9, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $25. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• “Unnecessary Farce,” March 10-26, at West Coast Players, 21905 U.S. 19 N., Clearwater. For information and to purchase tickets, call 727-437-2363 or visit wcplayers.com.
• Little River Band and The Lords of 52nd Street, Sunday, March 12, 7 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Eric Johnson, Saturday, March 18, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $25. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• A Carpenters Tribute, Sunday, March 19, 1 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $18. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Gordon Lightfoot, Wednesday, March 22, 7:30 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $69. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Steve Miller Band, Thursday, March 23, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $73.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Johnny Mathis, Saturday, March 25, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• R.E.S.P.E.C.T., Aretha Franklin Tribute; Thursday, March 30, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• “Private Lives,” March 30 through April 9, at Francis Wilson Playhouse, 302 Seminole St., Clearwater. Tickets are $26 for adults and $15 for students. Call 727-446-1360 or visit www.franciswilsonplayhouse.org.
• David Brighton’s Space Oddity, Friday, March 31, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Barbara Eden, Sunday, April 2, 1 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $18. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• “On Your Feet,” Friday and Saturday, April 7-8, 7 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• George Benson, Wednesday, April 19, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $42.75. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• “My Mother’s Italian, My Father’s Jewish, & I’m in Therapy,” Saturday, April 22, 3 and 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• “Cats,” Sunday, April 23, 7 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• “The Last Night of Ballyhoo,” April 28 through May 14, at West Coast Players, 21905 U.S. 19 N., Clearwater. For information and to purchase tickets, call 727-437-2363 or visit wcplayers.com.
• Steve Martin and Martin Short, Friday, April 28, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $103.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast,” May 4-21, at Francis Wilson Playhouse, 302 Seminole St., Clearwater. Tickets are $26 for adults and $15 for students. Call 727-446-1360 or visit www.franciswilsonplayhouse.org.
• “Casserole,” May 6 through June 11, at the Early Bird Dinner Theatre, 13355 49th St. N., Clearwater. The price for buffet and show is $45 including tax. Onsite catering is provided by Banquet Masters. Call 727-446-5898 for reservations and specific dates available. Visit www.earlybirddinnertheatre.com.
• “Out of Order,” June 5-25, at West Coast Players, 21905 U.S. 19 N., Clearwater. For information and to purchase tickets, call 727-437-2363 or visit wcplayers.com.
• “Same Time, Next Year,” June 24 through July 30, at the Early Bird Dinner Theatre, 13355 49th St. N., Clearwater. The price for buffet and show is $45 including tax. Onsite catering is provided by Banquet Masters. Call 727-446-5898 for reservations and specific dates available. Visit www.earlybirddinnertheatre.com.
Dunedin
• Sunset Music Series, presented by Dunedin Parks & Recreation, featuring North of Argyll; Friday, Sept. 16, 7 to 9 p.m., at Weaver Park, 1258 Bayshore Blvd., Dunedin. Admission is free. Call 727-812-4530 or visit www.DunedinGov.com.
• Sunset Music Series, presented by Dunedin Parks & Recreation, featuring Pray for Rein; Friday, Sept. 23, 7 to 9 p.m., at Weaver Park, 1258 Bayshore Blvd., Dunedin. Admission is free. Call 727-812-4530 or visit www.DunedinGov.com.
• Sunset Music Series, presented by Dunedin Parks & Recreation, featuring More Is More; Friday, Sept. 30, 7 to 9 p.m., at Weaver Park, 1258 Bayshore Blvd., Dunedin. Admission is free. Call 727-812-4530 or visit www.DunedinGov.com.
• “Death by Chocolate,” presented by Dunedin Showcase Theater; Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 6-9, at the Dunedin Community Center, 1920 Pinehurst Road, Dunedin. Tickets are $15. Call 727-812-4530 or visit www.DunedinShowcaseTheater.net.
• Dunedin Wines the Blues, Saturday, Nov. 12, 1 to 11 p.m., in downtown Dunedin along Main Street and Broadway Avenue. General admission is free. VIP tickets are available. Visit www.winestheblues.com.
• Dunedin Celtic Music Festival, Saturday, Nov. 19, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., at Highlander Park, 1920 Pinehurst Road, Dunedin. Cost is $15 in advance and $20 at the gate. Visit www.DunedinCelticMusicFestival.com.
• Downtown Dunedin Craft Festival, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19-20, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Main Street in downtown Dunedin. Admission is free. Visit www.artfestival.com.
Gulfport
• “Better Late,” presented by the Gulfport Community Players, Nov. 10-20, at the Catherine Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. Tickets are $20 online in advance and $25 at the door if seats remain. Visit www.gulfportcommunityplayers.org.
• Exit Laughing,” presented by the Gulfport Community Players, Jan. 12-22, at the Catherine Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. Tickets are $20 online in advance and $25 at the door if seats remain. Visit www.gulfportcommunityplayers.org.
• “Stop Kiss,” presented by the Gulfport Community Players, June 6-18, at the Catherine Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. Tickets are $20 online in advance and $25 at the door if seats remain. Visit www.gulfportcommunityplayers.org.
• 21st annual Summer One Acts, presented by the Gulfport Community Players, July 13-23, at the Catherine Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. Tickets are $20 online in advance and $25 at the door if seats remain. Visit www.gulfportcommunityplayers.org.
Largo
• The Daily Show Writers Comedy Tour, Friday, Sept. 16, 8 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $24.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• Latin Ambition, Friday, Sept. 23, 8 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $19.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• Jeff Scott Soto and Jason Bieler, Friday, Oct. 7, 8 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $19.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• Medium Cindy Kaza, Saturday, Oct. 8, 8 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $29.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• Bill Cobham, Thursday, Oct. 13, 7:30 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $34.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• “The Wedding Singer,” presented by Eight O’Clock Theatre, Oct. 28-Nov. 6, at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. For tickets, visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
New Port Richey
• “Songs for a New World,” Sept. 22-23, 8 p.m.; and Sept. 24, 2 p.m.; at the Richey Suncoast Theatre, 6237 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey. Tickets are $25. Call 727-842-6777 or visit www.richeysuncoasttheatre.com.
• Black Valley Moon, Saturday, Sept. 24, 7 p.m., at the Music Gallery, 5734 Missouri Ave., New Port Richey. Tickets are $12. Call 727-841-4704 or visit www.mullinsmusic.org/musicgallery.
• “Wine, Cheese and Murder,” Oct. 15-16, 8 p.m.; and Oct. 17, 2 p.m.; at the Richey Suncoast Theatre, 6237 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey. Tickets are $26.25. Call 727-842-6777 or visit www.richeysuncoasttheatre.com.
• Rebecca Chase, Saturday, Oct. 15, 7 p.m., at the Music Gallery, 5734 Missouri Ave., New Port Richey. Tickets are $12. Call 727-841-4704 or visit www.mullinsmusic.org/musicgallery.
• Gypsy Star, Saturday, Oct. 22, 7 p.m., at the Music Gallery, 5734 Missouri Ave., New Port Richey. Tickets are $12. Call 727-841-4704 or visit www.mullinsmusic.org/musicgallery.
• “A Play Gets Murdered,” Nov. 11-12, 8 p.m.; and Nov. 13, 2 p.m.; at the Richey Suncoast Theatre, 6237 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey. Tickets are $25. Call 727-842-6777 or visit www.richeysuncoasttheatre.com.
• Nate Najar & Daniela Soledade, Saturday, Nov. 12, 7 p.m., at the Music Gallery, 5734 Missouri Ave., New Port Richey. Tickets are $12. Call 727-841-4704 or visit www.mullinsmusic.org/musicgallery.
• Sinatra: His Way feat. Walt Andrus and the 15-piece J.R. Farley Big Band; Saturday, Dec. 3, 7 p.m., at the Music Gallery, 5734 Missouri Ave., New Port Richey. Tickets are $12. Call 727-841-4704 or visit www.mullinsmusic.org/musicgallery.
• Community Nutcracker Ballet, Dec. 9, 6 p.m.; and Dec. 11, 2 and 6 p.m., at the Richey Suncoast Theatre, 6237 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey. Tickets are $25. Call 727-842-6777 or visit www.richeysuncoasttheatre.com.
• “Da,” Jan. 20-21, 8 p.m.; and Jan. 22, 2 p.m.; at the Richey Suncoast Theatre, 6237 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey. Tickets are $25. Call 727-842-6777 or visit www.richeysuncoasttheatre.com.
• “Sherlock Holmes and the Portal of Time, Feb. 3-4, 8 p.m.; and Feb. 5, 2 p.m.; at the Richey Suncoast Theatre, 6237 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey. Tickets are $25. Call 727-842-6777 or visit www.richeysuncoasttheatre.com.
• “All Aboard and Then Some,” March 3-4, 8 p.m.; and March 5, 2 p.m.; at the Richey Suncoast Theatre, 6237 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey. Tickets are $25. Call 727-842-6777 or visit www.richeysuncoasttheatre.com.
• “The Play That Goes Wrong,” April 7-8, 8 p.m.; and April 9, 2 p.m.; at the Richey Suncoast Theatre, 6237 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey. Tickets are $25. Call 727-842-6777 or visit www.richeysuncoasttheatre.com.
• “Matilda,” May 12-13, 8 p.m.; and May 14, 2 p.m.; at the Richey Suncoast Theatre, 6237 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey. Tickets are $25. Call 727-842-6777 or visit www.richeysuncoasttheatre.com.
Pinellas Park
• Rod Stewart and Tina Turner tribute, Saturday, Oct. 8, 8 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $18 in advance. For information, call 727-369-5746 or visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.
• British Invasion tribute, Saturday, Nov. 19, 8 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $16 in advance. For information, call 727-369-5746 or visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.
• Frankie Valli tribute, Saturday, Dec. 17, 8 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $17 in advance. For information, call 727-369-5746 or visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.
Safety Harbor
• Kim Richey, Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor. Tickets are not on sale yet. For updates on this upcoming event, visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.
• Selwyn Birchwood, Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor. Tickets are not on sale yet. For updates on this upcoming event, visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.
• Ana Popovic, Friday, Dec. 2, at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor. Tickets are not on sale yet. For updates on this upcoming event, visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.
St. Pete Beach
• St. Pete Beach Corey Area Craft Festival, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 29-30, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Corey Avenue in St. Pete Beach. Admission is free. Visit www.artfestival.com.
• St. Pete Beach Corey Area Craft Festival, Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3-4, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Corey Avenue in St. Pete Beach. Admission is free. Visit www.artfestival.com.
St. Petersburg
• “Green Day’s American Idiot,” with music by Green Day, lyrics by Billie Joe Armstrong, and book by Armstrong and Michael Mayer; through Oct. 2, presented by American Stage Theatre at Raymond James Theatre, 163 Third St. N., St. Petersburg. Ticket prices vary by performance. For information and tickets, call 727-823-7529 or visit Americanstage.org.
• PUP, Friday, Sept. 16, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $24.50 in advance and $30 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Testament, Sunday, Sept. 18, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $35 in advance and $43 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• JC Albert: The Secret of Illusions, Saturday, Sept. 24, 8 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $25. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
• Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Monday, Sept. 26, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $59.50 in advance and $67 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• I Prevail, Tuesday, Sept. 27, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 6 p.m. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Sevendust, Thursday, Sept. 29, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Remi Wolf with Orion Sun, Friday, Sept. 30, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $29.50 in advance and $35 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Architects, Saturday, Oct. 1, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $34.50 in advance. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Arizona, Sunday, Oct. 2, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $32.50 in advance and $35 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” Sunday, Oct. 2, 8 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $36. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
• Coin, Tuesday, Oct. 4, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $29.50 in advance and $32 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• The War on Drugs, Wednesday, Oct. 5, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $45.50 in advance and $48 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Benise, Friday, Oct. 7, 8 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $32.50. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
• Yung Bae with Roosevelt, Sunday, Oct. 9, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Turnstile, Friday, Oct. 14, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• “Romeo and Juliet,” Sunday, Oct. 16, 3 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $36. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
• Sabrina Claudio, Thursday, Oct. 20, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $39.50 in advance. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Tango Lovers, Friday, Oct. 21, 8 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $32.50. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
• Me First and The Gimme Gimmes, Friday, Oct. 21, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $23 in advance and $25 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Mother Mother, Saturday, Oct. 22, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• KennyHoopla, Wednesday, Oct. 26, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $27.50 in advance and $30 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Hirie, Thursday, Oct. 27, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $27.50 in advance and $30 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Hippo Campus, Friday, Oct. 28, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $29.50 in advance and $35 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Toadies and Reverend Horton Heat, Saturday, Oct. 29, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Beabadoobe, Wednesday, Nov. 2, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• “The Colored Museum” by George C. Wolfe, Nov. 2-27, presented by American Stage Theatre at Raymond James Theatre, 163 Third St. N., St. Petersburg. Ticket prices vary by performance. For information and tickets, call 727-823-7529 or visit Americanstage.org.
• Steven Wright, Thursday, Nov. 10, 7 p.m., in Hough Hall at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $40. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Yung Gravy & bbno$, Baby Gravy, Friday and Saturday, Nov. 10-11, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $44.50 in advance. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Disney Princess: The Concert; Friday, Nov. 11, 7:30 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $29.50. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
• Bumpin Uglies with Tunnel Vision, Saturday, Nov. 12, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance and $23 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Tropidelic and Kbong & Johnny Cosmic with Mike Pinto; Thursday, Nov. 17, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $22 in advance and $25 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Rocks the Cure with Better than Ezra and First of the Day, Friday, Nov. 18, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• “Nutcracker,” Nov. 25-26, at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $33.50. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
• Daniel Tosh, Saturday, Nov. 26, 7 and 10 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $48.50. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
• The Hip Abduction, Saturday, Nov. 26, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Dayglow, Sunday, Nov. 27, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Blue October, Thursday, Dec. 8, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $36 in advance and $48 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Cannibal Corpse, Saturday, Dec. 10, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 6 p.m. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
Tampa
• “Avenue Q,” through Sept. 25, in Jaeb Theater at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $20.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• “Picasso at the Lapin Agile,” Sept. 14-Oct. 9, at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Kevin Hart, Thursday, Sept. 15, 7 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $55.75. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes, Thursday, Sept. 15, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $25. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• Delta Heavy, Friday, Sept. 16, 10 p.m., at the Ritz Ybor, 1503 E. Seventh Ave., Tampa. Tickets start at $10. For information, visit www.theritzybor.com.
• No Limit, Saturday, Sept. 17, 6:30 p.m., at the Yuengling Center, 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $39. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Lamb of God, Sunday, Sept. 18, 6 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $39. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Alicia Keys, Sunday, Sept. 18, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. This show is sold out. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• CoComelon Live: JJ’s Journey, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 6 p.m., in Carol Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $34.75. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Wu-Tang Clan and Nas, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 8 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $30. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Lil Pump, Thursday, Sept. 22, 7 p.m., at the Ritz Ybor, 1503 E. Seventh Ave., Tampa. Tickets start at $27. For information, visit www.theritzybor.com.
• Cat Power, Thursday, Sept. 22, 8 p.m., in Ferguson Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $39.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Andy McKee, Thursday, Sept. 22, 8 p.m., at the Attic at Rock Brothers, 1510 E. Eighth Ave., Ybor City. Tickets start at $35. Call 813-241-0098 or visit www.theatticyborcity.com.
• Zeke Beats, Friday, Sept. 23, 10 p.m., at the Ritz Ybor, 1503 E. Seventh Ave., Tampa. Tickets start at $10. For information, visit www.theritzybor.com.
• Lizzo, Saturday, Sept. 24, 8 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $39.50. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Slushii, Saturday, Sept. 24, 10 p.m., at the Ritz Ybor, 1503 E. Seventh Ave., Tampa. Tickets start at $20. For information, visit www.theritzybor.com.
• “10 Boys and 1 Girl,” Saturday, Sept. 24, 7:30 p.m., in Ferguson Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $25. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Karol G, Monday, Sept. 26, 8 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $35.75. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Alice in Chains and Breaking Benjamin with Bush; Friday, Sept. 30, 5:30 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $25. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Lucii, Friday, Sept. 30, 10 p.m., at the Ritz Ybor, 1503 E. Seventh Ave., Tampa. Tickets start at $15. For information, visit www.theritzybor.com.
• The Bearded Brothers, Friday, Sept. 30, 8 p.m., at Skipper’s Smokehouse, 910 Skipper Road, Tampa. Cost is $10. Call 813-971-0666 or visit skipperssmokehouse.com.
• Grum, Saturday, Oct. 1, 10 p.m., at the Ritz Ybor, 1503 E. Seventh Ave., Tampa. Tickets start at $10. For information, visit www.theritzybor.com.
• Luke Bryan, Saturday, Oct. 1, 7 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $36. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Southern Soul Music Festival, Saturday, Oct. 1, 7:30 p.m., in Carol Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $99.96. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• El Gran Combo, Sunday, Oct. 2, 6 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $55. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• Panic! At the Disco, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 7 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $29.50. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Daniel Habif, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $61.49. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• “The Crown Live,” Oct. 5-9, in Jaeb Theater at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $27.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Tauren Wells, Thursday, Oct. 6, 7 p.m., at the Yuengling Center, 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $15. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Smashing Pumpkins with Jane’s Addiction, Friday, Oct. 7, 6:30 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $45.25. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Sweet Lizzy Project, Friday, Oct. 7, 8 p.m., at the Attic at Rock Brothers, 1510 E. Eighth Ave., Ybor City. Tickets start at $25. Call 813-241-0098 or visit www.theatticyborcity.com.
• Rufus Wainwright, Friday, Oct. 7, 7:30 p.m., in Ferguson Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $39.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Hyde Park Village Art Fair, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8-9, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 1622 Snow Ave., Tampa. Admission is free. Visit www.artfestival.com.
• Zac Brown Band, Saturday, Oct. 8, 7 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $41. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Cypress Hill, Sunday, Oct. 9, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $60. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• Matt Fraser, Thursday, Oct. 13, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $55. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show, Friday, Oct. 14, 7 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $80. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• “The Drowsy Chaperone,” presented by mad Theatre; Oct. 14-30, in the Shimberg Playhouse at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $27. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Jack Harlow, Saturday, Oct. 15, 8 p.m., at the Yuengling Center, 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $45.75. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Cash Cash, Saturday, Oct. 15, 10 p.m., at the Ritz Ybor, 1503 E. Seventh Ave., Tampa. Tickets start at $25. For information, visit www.theritzybor.com.
• Trace Adkins, Sunday, Oct. 16, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $60. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• Andrés Cepeda, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 8 p.m., in Ferguson Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $39.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• “Dracula,” Oct. 19-Nov. 13, at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Craig Ferguson, Thursday, Oct. 20, 7:30 p.m., in Ferguson Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $40. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Amos Lee, Friday, Oct. 21, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $60. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• The Red Elvises, Friday, Oct. 21, 8 p.m., at Skipper’s Smokehouse, 910 Skipper Road, Tampa. Cost is $15 in advance and $20 the day of the show. Call 813-971-0666 or visit skipperssmokehouse.com.
• Myriam Hernandez, Sunday, Oct. 23, 8 p.m., in Carol Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $52.13. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Kaki King: Modern Yesterdays; Monday, Oct. 24, at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Stevie Nicks, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 8 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $99. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Greta Van Fleet, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 7 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $45.75. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Iron Maiden, Thursday, Oct. 27, 7:30 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $45.75. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• David Sedaris, Thursday, Oct. 27, 7:30 p.m., in Carol Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $39.75. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Demi Lovato, Friday, Oct. 28, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $75. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• Adventure Club, Friday, Oct. 28, 10 p.m., at the Ritz Ybor, 1503 E. Seventh Ave., Tampa. Tickets start at $25. For information, visit www.theritzybor.com.
• Jonathan Van Ness, Friday, Oct. 28, 7 p.m., in Carol Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $45.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Tchami, Saturday, Oct. 29, 10 p.m., at the Ritz Ybor, 1503 E. Seventh Ave., Tampa. Tickets start at $30. For information, visit www.theritzybor.com.
• “Six,” Nov. 1-6, in Carol Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Bob the Drag Queen, Friday, Nov. 4, 7:30 p.m., in Ferguson Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $35.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Marc Anthony, Friday, Nov. 4, 8 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $61. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• The Calling, Monday, Nov. 7, 8 p.m., at the Attic at Rock Brothers, 1510 E. Eighth Ave., Ybor City. Tickets start at $20. Call 813-241-0098 or visit www.theatticyborcity.com.
• Trent Harmon, Friday, Nov. 11, 8 p.m., at the Attic at Rock Brothers, 1510 E. Eighth Ave., Ybor City. Tickets start at $25. Call 813-241-0098 or visit www.theatticyborcity.com.
• Reba McEntire, Friday, Nov. 11, 7:30 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $46. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Spy Ninjas Live, Friday, Nov. 11, 7 p.m., in Carol Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $33.75. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Foreigner, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $75. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• Chelsea Handler, Thursday, Nov. 17, 6:30 and 9:30 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $90. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• Colin & Brad: Scared Scriptless; Thursday, Nov. 17, 7:30 p.m., in Ferguson Hall, at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $49.25. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• The Millennium Tour featuring Bow Wow, Mario, and Keri Hilson; Friday, Nov. 18, 8 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $59.50. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Sophie B. Hawkins, Friday, Nov. 18, 8 p.m., at the Attic at Rock Brothers, 1510 E. Eighth Ave., Ybor City. Tickets start at $25. Call 813-241-0098 or visit www.theatticyborcity.com.
• Cody Johnson featuring Randy Houser, Friday, Nov. 18, 7 p.m., at the Yuengling Center, 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $40. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Dirty Dancing in Concert, Saturday, Nov. 19, 8 p.m., in Carol Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $45. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Willy Chirino, Sunday, Nov. 20, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $50. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• “Treasure Island,” Sunday, Nov. 20, at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Five Finger Death Punch and Brantley Gilbert, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 6:30 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $25.75. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• “Hadestown,” Nov. 29-Dec. 4, at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• “Plaid Tidings,” Nov. 30-Dec. 24, at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Brett Young, Thursday, Dec. 1, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $60. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• Tab Benoit & the Dirty Dozen, Thursday, Dec. 1, 8 p.m., at Tampa Theatre, 711 N. Franklin St., Tampa. Tickets start at $39.50. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Bear Grillz, Friday, Dec. 2, 10 p.m., at the Ritz Ybor, 1503 E. Seventh Ave., Tampa. Tickets start at $15. For information, visit www.theritzybor.com.
• Matt Hires, Saturday, Dec. 3, 8 p.m., at the Attic at Rock Brothers, 1510 E. Eighth Ave., Ybor City. Tickets start at $25. Call 813-241-0098 or visit www.theatticyborcity.com.
• Son Little, Sunday, Dec. 4, 8 p.m., at the Attic at Rock Brothers, 1510 E. Eighth Ave., Ybor City. Tickets start at $35. Call 813-241-0098 or visit www.theatticyborcity.com.
• Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening, Friday, Dec. 9, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $75. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• Keller Williams, Friday, Dec. 9, 8:30 p.m., at Skipper’s Smokehouse, 910 Skipper Road, Tampa. Cost is $30 in advance and $35 the day of the show. Call 813-971-0666 or visit skipperssmokehouse.com.
• For King + Country, Friday, Dec. 9, 7 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $24.99. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Danielle Nicole, Saturday, Dec. 10, 8 p.m., at Skipper’s Smokehouse, 910 Skipper Road, Tampa. Cost is $15 in advance and $20 the day of the show. Call 813-971-0666 or visit skipperssmokehouse.com.
• Luann de Lesseps: A Very Countess Christmas; Sunday, Dec. 11, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $30. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• Jack Blount, Friday, Dec. 16, 8 p.m., at the Attic at Rock Brothers, 1510 E. Eighth Ave., Ybor City. Tickets start at $20. Call 813-241-0098 or visit www.theatticyborcity.com.
• Next Generation Ballet’s “Nutcracker,” Dec. 16-18, at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• “Baby Shark Live: The Christmas Show,” Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Ron White, Sunday, Dec. 18, 6 and 9 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $110. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• “Hamilton,” Dec. 28-Jan. 22, in Carol Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $49. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Benny Benassi, Saturday, Dec. 31, 10 p.m., at the Ritz Ybor, 1503 E. Seventh Ave., Tampa. Tickets start at $25. For information, visit www.theritzybor.com.
• “Hamlet,” presented by Jobsite Theater; Jan. 11-Feb. 5, in Jaeb Theater at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $24.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Tesla, Thursday, Jan. 19, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $70. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• Carbon Leaf, Friday, Jan. 20, 8 p.m., at the Attic at Rock Brothers, 1510 E. Eighth Ave., Ybor City. Tickets start at $45. Call 813-241-0098 or visit www.theatticyborcity.com.
• Russell Peters, Sunday, Jan. 29, 6 and 9 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $100. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 7:30 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $305. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Carrie Underwood, Saturday, Feb. 4, 7:30 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $34.75. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Jim Gaffigan, Saturday, Feb. 11, 7 and 9:30 p.m., in the Carol Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $40. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Michael Bolton, Thursday, March 23, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $71. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
Tarpon Springs
• Bayou Radio Theatre presents Vintage Hitchcock, Sept. 16-25, at the Tarpon Springs Cultural Center, 101 S. Pinellas Ave., Tarpon Springs. Performances will be Fridays, 7 p.m. Matinees will be Saturday and Sunday, 2 p.m. Tickets are $17 for Tarpon Arts members and $20 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks Craft Festival, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24-25, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Dodecanese Boulevard in Tarpon Springs. Admission is free. Visit www.artfestival.com.
• Turnstiles: A tribute to the music of Billy Joel; Saturday, Oct. 8, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $36 for members and $39 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• Still Collins USA, a Phil Collins concert experience; Saturday, Oct. 15, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $36 for members and $39 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• Flip Flop Opera, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Cultural Center, 101 S. Pinellas Ave., Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $17 for members and $20 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• Boy Band Review, Saturday, Oct. 22, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $39 for members and $42 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks Art and Craft Festival, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 22-23, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Dodecanese Boulevard in Tarpon Springs. Admission is free. Visit www.artfestival.com.
• The Highwaymen, Saturday, Nov. 5, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $32 for members and $35 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• Jukebox Saturday Night, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $32 for members and $35 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• The Sounds of Soul, Saturday, Nov. 19, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $32 for members and $35 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• “A Christmas Carol,” Dec. 3-18, at the Tarpon Springs Cultural Center, 101 S. Pinellas Ave., Tarpon Springs. Performances will be Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m. Matinees will be Sunday, 2 p.m. Tickets are $17 for Tarpon Arts members and $20 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks New Year’s Weekend Craft Festival, Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 31-Jan. 1, on Dodecanese Boulevard in Tarpon Springs. Hours are Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free. Visit www.artfestival.com.
• Flip Flop Opera, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Cultural Center, 101 S. Pinellas Ave., Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $17 for Tarpon Arts members and $20 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• Beginnings, a tribute to Chicago; Saturday, Jan. 21, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $36 for members and $39 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• The Four C Notes, Saturday, Jan. 28, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $29 for members and $32 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• Tapestry, the Carole King Songbook, Saturday, Feb. 4, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $36 for members and $39 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• Creedence Revived, Saturday, Feb. 11, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $36 for members and $39 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• “Shakespeare in the Dark II,” Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 18-19, 2 and 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Cultural Center, 101 S. Pinellas Ave., Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $17 for Tarpon Arts members and $20 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• DIVAS3, Saturday, Feb. 25, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $32 for members and $35 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• So Good: The Neil Diamond Experience; Friday, March 3, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $39 for members and $42 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• Bachelors of Broadway, Saturday, March 11, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $32 for members and $35 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• Elements, a tribute to Earth, Wind and Fire; Saturday, March 25, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $36 for members and $39 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• Flip Flop Opera, Sunday, April 2, 2 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Cultural Center, 101 S. Pinellas Ave., Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $17 for Tarpon Arts members and $20 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• Folk Rock Revival Summer Concert Series featuring Ed Woltil and Adam Randall, Saturday, April 8, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Heritage Museum, 100 Beekman Lane, Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $17 for Tarpon Arts members and $20 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• Super Duos, a tribute to the greatest duos of all time; Saturday, April 15, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Cultural Center, 101 S. Pinellas Ave., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $30 for Tarpon Arts members and $33 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• “12 Incompetent Jurors,” April 21-30, at the Tarpon Springs Cultural Center, 101 S. Pinellas Ave., Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $17 for Tarpon Arts members and $20 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• Heritage: A Celebration of Scotland in Song; Saturday, May 6, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $24 for members and $27 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• Folk Rock Revival Summer Concert Series featuring Leon Majcen and Greg Bauman, Saturday, May 20, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Heritage Museum, 100 Beekman Lane, Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $17 for Tarpon Arts members and $20 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• Flossie Boyd Johnson and Favor, Saturday, May 27, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $17 for members and $20 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• Sail On, a tribute to the Beach Boys; Saturday, June 3, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $36 for members and $39 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• Folk Rock Revival Summer Concert Series featuring Mercy McCoy and Joshua Reilly, Saturday, June 10, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Heritage Museum, 100 Beekman Lane, Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $17 for Tarpon Arts members and $20 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• “Crimes of the Heart,” June 9-18, at the Tarpon Springs Cultural Center, 101 S. Pinellas Ave., Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $17 for Tarpon Arts members and $20 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• Folk Rock Revival Summer Concert Series featuring Liam Bauman and Taylor Raynor, Saturday, July 8, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Heritage Museum, 100 Beekman Lane, Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $17 for Tarpon Arts members and $20 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• “Talley’s Folly,” July 7-9, at the Tarpon Springs Cultural Center, 101 S. Pinellas Ave., Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $17 for Tarpon Arts members and $20 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• “Now and Then,” July 21-31, at the Tarpon Springs Cultural Center, 101 S. Pinellas Ave., Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $17 for Tarpon Arts members and $20 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
Wesley Chapel
• Donnie Baker, Sept. 16-17, at Side Splitters at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd. Theatre 7, Wesley Chapel. For pricing and to make reservations, call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
• Ben Brainard, Friday, Nov. 18-19, at Side Splitters at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd. Theatre 7, Wesley Chapel. For pricing and to make reservations, call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
