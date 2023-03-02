CLEARWATER — Little River Band and the Lords of 52nd Street will perform Sunday, March 12, 7 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $35. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Little River Band was formed in Melbourne, Australia, in 1975. The lineup initially featured talented musicians who had enjoyed success in other Australian acts.
Together, their new focus was expanding their reach: They set their sights on getting airplay on American radio. Success came quickly.
Little River Band achieved their objective with solid songwriting, powerful vocals and guitar harmonies. Between 1976 and 1983, the band recorded and released a string of chart-topping singles such as “It’s a Long Way There,” “Help Is on Its Way,” “Happy Anniversary,” “Reminiscing,” “Lady,” “Cool Change,” “Lonesome Loser,” “The Night Owls,” “Take It Easy on Me,” “Man on Your Mind,” “We Two” and “The Other Guy.”
With their continued success, over time they claimed their place as one of the great vocal bands of the 1970s and 1980s.
The band’s discography includes “Little River Band” (1975), “After Hours” (1976), “Diamantina Cocktail” (1977), “Sleeper Catcher” (1978), “First Under The Wire” (1979), “Backstage Pass” (1980), “Time Exposure” (1981), “The Net” (1983), “Playing to Win” (1984), “No Reins” (1986), “Too Late to Load” (1986), “Monsoon” (1988), “Get Lucky” (1990), “Worldwide Love” (1991), “Live Classics” (1992), “Where We Started From” (2000), “One Night in Mississippi” (2002), “Test of Time” (2003), “Rearranged” (2006), “Standing Room Only — LRB Live” (2006), “We Call It Christmas” (2007), “Outback” (2009), “A Little River Band Christmas” (2011) and “Cuts Like a Diamond” (2013).
Little River Band was inducted into the Australian Recording Industry Association Hall of Fame at the 18th annual ARIA Music Awards of 2004. The band’s current lineup brings new energy and arrangements to the classic hits, making new memories for the audience out of each live performance.
The famed line-up that backed singer-songwriter Billy Joel from 1976 to 1981, the Lords of 52nd Street return to Clearwater performing renditions of the recorded originals by the Piano Man's original band. The band is led by three former members of the Billy Joel Band: multi-instrumentalist Richie Cannata, drummer/percussionist Liberty DeVitto and guitarist Russell Javors.
Four of the five Joel albums released during the foursome's 1976-81 tenure reached the Top 10 on the Billboard charts, including “The Stranger,” “52nd Street,” “Glass Houses” and the live “Songs in the Attic.”