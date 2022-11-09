TAMPA — G-Squared Events and the Black Promoters Collective will present “The Millennium Tour: Turned Up!” Friday, Nov. 18, 8 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa.
Tickets start at $59.50. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
This year’s headliners include Mario, who proved he is still one to watch with this year's Verzuz, Bow Wow, a mainstay and crowd favorite, and R&B starlet Kerri Hilson.
Tour dates will include performances by Lloyd, Pleasure P, Bobby V, Sammie, Ying Yang Twins, Dem Franchize Boyz, Crime Mob, Travis Porter, Lil Scrappy, Trillville, Chingy and the reunion of Day 26.
"It is a pleasure to continue the legacy of the Millennium Tour with superstars Bow Wow and Mario. Both artists exemplify the greatness of music coming out of that era and will put on a show that excites as they have proven to deliver every single time," said G-Squared founder and Collective CEO Gary Guidry.
Multi-platinum and award-winning recording artist Bow Wow started his career at 13 years old. His debut
single, "Bounce with Me," was released in the summer of 2000 and appeared on the soundtrack to the Martin Lawrence film “Big Momma's House.”
He went on to become a huge star in Hollywood with appearances in “Johnson Family Vacation,” “Roll Bounce,” “The Fast and The Furious” franchise and more.
Multi-platinum recording R&B star Mario first gained national attention as the teen singing sensation behind hits such as "Just A Friend 2002" and "Let Me Love You." Signing to music legend Clive Davis' J Records, his eponymous debut studio album rolled out with "Just A Friend 2002," a take on Biz Markie's 1989 Top 10 Pop single. He went on to release back-to-back gold and platinum projects rounding out his career.
Singer, songwriter and actress Keri Hilson is a platinum-selling recording artist ,whose debut studio album "In a Perfect World..." debuted at number four on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart. The album spawned the hit singles "Knock You Down" (featuring Kanye West and Ne-Yo), "Turnin Me On" (featuring Lil Wayne) and "I Like." It also earned Hilson two Grammy Award nominations for Best New Artist and Best Rap/Sung Collaboration for "Knock You Down."