TAMPA — Slightly Stoopid and Sublime with Rome are on the road this summer and will perform on Saturday, Sept. 2, 5 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N.
Tickets start at $29.50. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
Produced by Live Nation, the tour will hit outdoor amphitheaters and select festivals across the country. Joining Slightly Stoopid and Sublime with Rome are special guests Atmosphere and The Movement.
Slightly Stoopid joins forces with Sublime with Rome on tour for the first time ever. It all traces back to legend Bradley Nowell — Sublime’s original frontman — and Sublime’s early influence on the career of Slightly Stoopid. After initially hearing Slightly Stoopid founders Miles Doughty and Kyle McDonald practicing while they were teenagers, Nowell signed them to his indie label imprint Skunk Records while the band members were still in high school. Nowell later produced and released their debut studio album “Slightly $toopid” in 1996 on Skunk, and appeared on the hidden track “Prophet,” now a staple in the Slightly Stoopid live repertoire nearly 25 years after its original recording.
“We couldn’t be more excited for the Summertime 2023 tour,” said Doughty. “We haven't toured with Sublime since the early years of Stoopid and we are really excited to be back with our brothers on what we like to call the ultimate summer band camp. We're stoked to debut some new songs and play new venues and cities we haven't hit for a while. And most importantly we can’t wait to be playing music for all of you this summer … between the on-stage collabs and the backstage hangs it’s gonna be insane.”
Since 1995, Slightly Stoopid continues to be a musical brotherhood. Doughty and McDonald, two musicians determined to succeed on their own terms, have created a multi-genre fusion of rock, reggae, and blues with hip-hop, funk, American folk, metal, and punk. They remain unwavering in their principles of independence, honoring their diversity of influences and mentors, and furthering their inherited legacy of the Southern California sound.
Slightly Stoopid’s touring has grown exponentially both domestically and internationally, with sold-out headlining dates across the world and festival appearances at Coachella, Lollapalooza, New Orleans Jazz Fest and elsewhere.
Sublime with Rome, the ska alternative rock group from California, was formed in 2010 by Rome Ramirez and Eric Wilson. With fan-favorite hits such as “Wrong Way,” “Santeria,” “Badfish,” “What I Got,” “Caress Me Down,” “40oz to Freedom,” and many more, the band's concerts are pure sing-along enjoyment from beginning to end. The band released its debut album, “Yours Truly,” in July 2011, and broke the Top 10 on the Billboard 200.
The band previously toured in support of their hit 2019 album “Blessings” with singles “Wicked Heart” and “Light On” making a splash at alternative radio. “Blessings” is the band's third studio album, and it was helmed by Rob Cavallo, the producer behind Green Day, My Chemical Romance, Linkin Park, and more. Sublime with Rome’s loyal audience can anticipate a new album coming in 2023 as they will return to Sonic Ranch to record their fourth studio album.