The Australian Pink Floyd Show celebrates the 50th anniversary of “The Dark Side of the Moon” with a performance on Sept. 1 at Ruth Eckerd Hall.

 Photo courtesy of ROCK PAPER SCISSORS INC.

Sept. 1

The Australian Pink Floyd Show

Friday, Sept. 1, 8 p.m.

Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater.

Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.

“Trying to Make It”

Friday, Sept. 1, 7:30 p.m.

The Straz Center, Tampa.

Visit strazcenter.org.

“The Sound of Music”

Through Sept. 17

Francis Wilson Playhouse, Clearwater.

Visit www.franciswilsonplayhouse.org.

Sept. 2

Slightly Stoopid and Sublime with Rome

Saturday, Sept. 2, 5 p.m.

MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa.

Visit www.livenation.com.

Kyle Schroeder

Saturday, Sept. 2, 7:30 p.m.

Murray Theatre, Clearwater.

Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.

Calta Comedy Circus

Saturday, Sept. 2, 6:30 p.m.

Capitol Theatre, Clearwater.

Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.

Sept. 3

Tampa Bay Theater Festival

Sunday, Sept. 3, 10 a.m.

The Straz Center, Tampa.

Visit strazcenter.org.

Continuing

“The Butler Did It”

Through Sept. 10

West Coast Players, Clearwater.

Visit wcplayers.com.