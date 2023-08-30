Sept. 1
The Australian Pink Floyd Show
Friday, Sept. 1, 8 p.m.
Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater.
“Trying to Make It”
Friday, Sept. 1, 7:30 p.m.
The Straz Center, Tampa.
“The Sound of Music”
Through Sept. 17
Francis Wilson Playhouse, Clearwater.
Sept. 2
Slightly Stoopid and Sublime with Rome
Saturday, Sept. 2, 5 p.m.
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa.
Kyle Schroeder
Saturday, Sept. 2, 7:30 p.m.
Murray Theatre, Clearwater.
Calta Comedy Circus
Saturday, Sept. 2, 6:30 p.m.
Capitol Theatre, Clearwater.
Sept. 3
Tampa Bay Theater Festival
Sunday, Sept. 3, 10 a.m.
The Straz Center, Tampa.
Continuing
“The Butler Did It”
Through Sept. 10
West Coast Players, Clearwater.
