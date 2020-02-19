CLEARWATER —British hard rockers UFO will perform Wednesday, Feb. 26, 7:30 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $29. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Vocalist Phil Mogg, guitarist Mick Bolton, bassist Pete Way, and drummer Andy Parker formed the band in 1969. Originally known as Hocus Pocus, the group, which took the name UFO in honor of a London club, debuted in 1971 with “UFO 1.” Both the album and its follow-up, the same year's “Flying,” found great success in Japan, France, and Germany, but went barely noticed in the band's native country. As a result, their third effort, 1972's Live, was released only in Japan.
Mogg has confirmed that this year’s 50th anniversary tour with UFO will be his last as the front man of the band. Over the band’s 50-year lifespan, Mogg is the only ever-present member, performing on all of the group’s 22 studio albums.
“This decision has been a long time coming. I’ve considered stepping down at the end of UFO’s previous tours,” Mogg explained in a press release. “I don’t want to call this a farewell tour, as I hate that word, but this year’s gigs will represent my final tap-dancing appearances with the band.”
Mogg said that the timing feels right as the band celebrates its 50th anniversary.
“There will be a final tour of the UK and we will also play some shows in selected other cities that the band has a strong connection with,” he added. “But outside of the UK this won’t be a long tour. Being out on the road isn’t always tremendously luxurious and although the playing is as great as it ever was, the stuff that surrounds it becomes very tiresome. I always told myself that when I reached that stage I would step down and that’s what I’m going to do. This is the right time for me to quit.”
Mogg turned 70 back in April 2018 and although his voice remains strong, he admits that age played its part in his conclusion.
“I’m a big reader of obituaries, and my finger always goes down to: ‘I wonder how old they were…’,” he said. “The last few years have been tough. Losing Lemmy was awful and I was sad that Jimmy Bain passed on a cruise ship. That distressed me quite a lot.”
While many veteran bands in such a position simply cease playing live and continue to record, UFO will no longer be releasing new music. The covers collection “The Salentino Cuts,” released in 2017, has become a signing-off point.
“Maybe the best word to use is ‘bittersweet,’” Mogg concluded. “But my time has arrived to be leaving UFO. And all that remains is to make sure that we have a great tour.”