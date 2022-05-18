TAMPA — California-based deathcore band Suicide Silence will take the stage Wednesday, May 25, 5 p.m., at the Orpheum, 1915 E. Seventh Ave., Ybor City.
Tickets start at $54. Call 813-248-9500 or visit www.theorpheum.com.
The band recently released a new song, "Thinking in Tongues."
"Thinking in Tongues" marks Suicide Silence’s final recording with longtime drummer Alex Lopez, who exited the band in April. Ernie Iniguez, who recorded drums on the band’s "Become the Hunter" album, will be drumming for the group on the "Chaos & Carnage" tour and an upcoming European festival run.
Suicide Silence’s debut album, 2007's "The Cleansing," will receive an expanded 15th-anniversary re-release on June 24. "The Cleansing (Ultimate Edition)" will include liner notes by the band as well as extensive bonus material.
With nearly two decades of non-stop touring around the globe, hundreds of thousands of records sold, and cementing themselves as a linchpin band in modern extreme metal, the Riverside, California, quintet recently returned to Century Media, the label that released the highly acclaimed albums "The Cleansing," "No Time to Bleed" (2009) and "The Black Crown" (2011).
Suicide Silence is currently working on material for the follow-up to "Become the Hunter" album, which was released via Nuclear Blast Entertainment. It will be the band's fourth LP with vocalist Hernan "Eddie" Hermida, who joined Suicide Silence following the death of frontman Mitch Lucker. The band recently finished an extensive U.S. tour with Jinjer.