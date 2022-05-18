Caribbean Chillers to play First Friday Seminole
SEMINOLE — The Caribbean Chillers — billed as Florida’s favorite Jimmy Buffett tribute show — will play the next First Friday Seminole event, set for Friday, June 3, 6 to 9 p.m., at Seminole City Center, 11201 Park Blvd. N., Seminole.
Presented by Seminole City Center and the Rotary Club of Seminole Lake, the event will showcase a live performance of the Caribbean Chillers, led by Jason Webb.
Webb — a Jimmy Buffett lookalike — is the band’s lead singer and guitarist. Together with his band, he serves up an authentic re-creation of the sights and sounds of a Buffett performance.
The celebration will come to life on Seminole City Center’s main street in front of Studio Movie Grill. The event will feature a variety of Seminole City Center merchants, food, and prizes, as well as the concert.
Attendees are asked to bring their own chairs. Coolers are not allowed, and food and drinks will be available for purchase from Seminole City Center tenants and vendors. Vendors other than Seminole City Center tenants are not permitted at this time.
For information, call Gerry Cachia at 727-423-9825 or email gerry@williamclare.com.
SPAA announces ‘Murals in Mind’
The St. Petersburg Arts Alliance accepted a ceremonial check May 10 from the Community Foundation Tampa Bay & Love IV Lawrence for the “Murals in Mind” project. The presentation took place at The Blue Hour, 100 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg, where the mural is located.
SPAA is working to help address the mental health crisis members of the community are experiencing on a daily basis. This includes the stigma attached to asking for and receiving help to treat mental health issues. With “Murals in Mind,” SPAA wants to shift negative perceptions as well as offer hope and help for day-to-day living.
SPAA understands that “Murals in Mind” will not cure those who struggle, but it can be a public and daily reminder that there is hope, help, and resources to provide a shift in thinking and action. Over the course of time, the organization will activate approximately 12 existing murals by adding performance — music, drama, poetry, song, and dance — via PixelStix technology. In addition, an ad hoc advisory committee will be formed including mental health professionals and artists, to guide SPAA through this process.
“We hope to encourage our community to stop, experience the synergy between visual and performing art, while deriving the benefits of shifting their emotions or outlook towards the positive through the healing power of art,” SPAA said in a press release.
According to the Florida Department of Health, in 2019 the state of Florida experienced just over 407,000 hospitalizations for mental/behavioral health disorders. Pinellas County alone had nearly 1,500 people who attempted suicide with almost 15% of these attempts resulting in deaths. In addition, over 23,000 people in Pinellas County were hospitalized for behavioral and mental health issues.
Though these numbers are shocking on their own, they do not reflect the entire impact of the historic and ongoing stigma of mental health along with the lack of care and support programs available.
The St. Petersburg Arts Alliance is the umbrella organization serving this vital arts and cultural community. For information, visit stpeteartsalliance.org.
Public art walk set
CLEARWATER — The Downtown Clearwater Art Walk is offered third Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. The next walk will take place on Saturday, May 21. Participants meet their guide at the Ring Canopy Sculpture in front of the Old City Hall at 112 S. Osceola Ave. Free parking is available in the Old City Hall parking lot. The docent-led walk covers the Cleveland Street corridor and nearby areas.
Attendees will stroll through downtown Clearwater while learning about the city's vibrant public art scene. During the hour long walk, participants will see at least 20 art installations including sculptures, murals, art wrapped signal boxes, pavement art and storm drain murals.
Tours are organized by the Clearwater Arts Alliance. The afternoon walks are coordinated to end just prior to the monthly Downtown District Sip and Stroll event. All art walk participants are entitled to a discount if they wish to attend Sip and Stroll.
Tickets are for the Downtown Clearwater Art Walk are $10 in advance or $15 the day of the tour. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com. For information about the organization, visit www.clearwaterartsalliance.org or email info@clearwaterartsalliance.org.
Tampa City Ballet to bring ‘Carmen 2022’ to the Straz
TAMPA — The Tampa City Ballet will present “Carmen 2022” on Saturday and Sunday, June 4-5, in Jaeb Theater at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa.
Tickets start at $68.75. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
“Carmen 2022” will feature 28 dancers in a potent multi-disciplinary fusion of ballet, art, contemporary dance, opera, flamenco-inspired movement, and dramatic raw emotions set to the atmospheric score of Georges Bizet.
The collaborative event brings together six prominent women: Paula Nuñez as director, choreographer Bliss Kohlmyer, opera singer Daniella Mass, multimedia artist Jennifer Petuch, multidisciplinary artist Elizabeth Indianos, and psychiatric consultant Marguerite Pinard, M.D. They bring their unique talents and perspectives to this project.
Through this production, Nuñez and her collaborators hope to raise awareness of domestic violence through the lens of the central character of the gypsy Carmen.
Historically, gypsies sewed small round mirrors into their dresses to ward off the evil eye. These “lunares” were simplified into polka-dots. In “Carmen 2022,” polka-dots will represent the souls of women whose lives were lost through domestic violence.
Nuñez has created a compelling and complex female character. “Carmen 2022” demonstrates the alchemy that occurs between disciplines, creators and performers. The artists envision Carmen, not as a victim, but as a modern woman who is strong and steadfast in her female persona, choosing to die free rather than live under a man’s rule. She is a fascinating prototype of feminism that remains fresh and vital more than 150 years after her creation.
CPPAC adds shows to summer series
LARGO — The Central Park Performing Arts Center recently announced its 2022 summer series of performances, featuring a diverse lineup of artists spanning multiple genres.
Tickets are on sale now and are available at LargoArts.com or by phone at 727-587-6793.
The following show have been added to the summer performance lineup:
• Christie Lenée: Friday, June 3, at 8 p.m. Fingerstyle guitarist Christie Lenée is described as “Michael Hedges meets Joni Mitchell and Dave Matthews.” Her music integrates melodic pop lyricism with catchy hooks and percussive, harmonic textures. She frequently supports tours with Tommy Emmanuel, Melissa Etheridge and Amy Ray (Indigo Girls). Tickets start at $14.50.
• L.A.X. – Larue/AleXander: Friday, June 10, at 8 p.m. A power trio described by reviewers as "Stevie Ray Vaughan meets the Dixie Dregs," the longtime bandmates of L.A.X. have a powerful and energetic blues rock sound that covers a wide expanse of musical ground. The band features bassist Dave Larue, guitarist and lead vocalist Glenn Alexander, and drummer Van Romaine. Tickets are $19.50 in advance.
• Hot Tonic Orchestra: Saturday, June 11, at 8 p.m.
The Hot Tonic Orchestra fuses jazz with Latin rhythms, funk and soul, tied together by original arrangements. Co-led by vocalist/bassist Victoria Woods and guitarist Josh Hindmarsh, the band mixes horns and a dynamic rhythm section, performing throughout the United States and abroad in Australia and New Zealand. Tickets are $9.50 in advance.
• Buckcherry: Friday, July 8, at 8 p.m. SoCal hard rockers Buckcherry has traversed the interesting territory of the rock spectrum in more than two decades: classic Rock, post-grunge, punk — even a little rockabilly. The group gained popularity in the early 2000s after a run of opening shows for AC/DC and later became well known for monster hits like “Lit Up” and “Sorry.” Reformed with a new lineup in 2006, their album “15” their first Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 hit “Sorry.” Tickets are $29.50 in advance.
• The Copper Piano Dueling Piano Show: Saturday, July 9, at 8 p.m. Featuring dueling pianos, this unique and entertaining show engages audiences from young to old in a musical journey of sing-along, clap-along and dance-along song requests made by the audience themselves. Tickets are $19.50 advanced.
The Central Park Performing Arts Center is at 105 Central Park Drive. For more information, visit LargoArts.com.
Tarpon Springs Art Association installs officers
TARPON SPRINGS — At a recent in-person picnic meeting, the Tarpon Springs Art Association installed
officers for the 2022-23 club year.
The incoming president is Trish Gregory, and the incoming vice president is Peggy McCardle. Lynn Kopala will continue as secretary and Martha Hickey as treasurer.
The club year typically runs from September through April, however; there are activities during the summer months.
TSAA is a 501(3)(c) organization. The club’s mission is to promote interest and community awareness of all forms of visual art, to provide opportunities for individuals to associate with other artists, and to share in and learn from artistic knowledge and experiences. For information, call 727-452-1521 or visit tarponspringsartassociation.com.
Woodfield Fine Art to host Shawn Dell Joyce exhibit
ST. PETERSBURG — Nationally acclaimed artist Shawn Dell Joyce will be featured in a solo show of her plein air paintings of Pinellas County from July 6-30 at Woodfield Fine Art, 2323 Central Ave, St. Petersburg.
A reception will take place Friday, July 8, 5 to 9 p.m., at the gallery. The event will feature refreshments and a live demonstration of nocturne painting.
An artist talk will be presented Saturday, July 30, at 2 p.m. The program will cover “Transcendentalism and EcoFeminism” a modern take on the landscape and how art can raise consciousness about climate change and help preserve Florida’s open space.
Joyce has led a series of plein air painting classes called “Plein Air Adventure” around Pinellas County for three years. Before this, she founded and ran a nonprofit plein air school in New York for 20 years, based on the Hudson River School which still exists today. She teaches classes and workshops on plein air painting, and the Hudson River School, and transcendentalism around the country. She was a nationally syndicated newspaper columnist who wrote “Sustainable Living” on climate change, and has worked with climate scientists, and Al Gore, on ameliorating climate change.
Her work has been featured in magazines, museums, and galleries across the country and has work in museums in New York and France.
Woodfield Fine Art Gallery presents a curated collection of some of the finest art in the Tampa Bay region of Florida from carefully selected artists who are devoted to their passion and dedicated to elevating the arts in their community. The gallery opened in 2015 with the intent to provide an outlet where local artists could present their work, and its pool of emerging and internationally renowned artists has grown to more than 30. The gallery has enough space to showcase monthly solo exhibits of important artists, who often provide live demonstrations of their techniques.
Gallery hours are Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
freeFall Theatre to present ‘A Skeptic and a Bruja’
ST. PETERSBURG — Two podcast hosts are brought in to investigate a haunting only to realize that they may have finally found the ghosts they’ve been looking for. This is the jumping-off point for a world premiere play coming to St. Petersburg.
Written by Rosa Fernandez and directed by Patrice Amon, “A Skeptic and a Bruja” will open Friday, May 20, 7 p.m., at freeFall Theatre, 6099 Central Ave., St. Petersburg.
The production stars freeFall favorite Jen Diaz and freeFall newcomers Alisha Espinosa, Lorinda Hawkins-Smith and Maiya Reaves. The play also features paranormal special effects, courtesy of Eugene Alcorn.
The creative team also features scenic design by Jeff Weber, lighting design by Joseph Oshry, sound design by the Ragan Bros and costume design by Carmen Amon.
Priscilla (Hawkins-Smith) buys a home in the middle of nowhere with the hopes of turning it into a lucrative bed and breakfast. When she starts having paranormal experiences, she calls Sam (Reeves) and Jess (Espinosa) from the hit ghost-hunting show "A Skeptic and a Bruja” to help her. When Remy (Diaz) actually sees a ghost, none of the women are prepared for the haunting they encounter next.
“A Skeptic and a Bruja” runs one hour and forty minutes with one 15-minute intermission. The play contains adult themes and brief adult language and is not recommended for very small children. “A Skeptic and a Bruja” runs through June 19.
Subscriptions and single tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at freefalltheatre.com or by calling 727-498-5205. All matinees at freeFall are at 2 p.m. and all evening performances are at 7 p.m.
To submit arts and entertainment news, email editorial@TBNweekly.com. Submissions also may be faxed to 727-397-5900, dropped off at the office or mailed to Tampa Bay Newspapers, 9911 Seminole Blvd., Seminole, FL 33772. Please include contact information on all submissions. Announcements are printed as space allows.