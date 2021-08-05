Here’s an idea for all of you writers of fan fiction: Why not pair a young Indiana Jones with Charlie Allnut for some rollicking World War I adventure set in the Congo Basin? It certainly seems plausible that the two fictional characters might cross paths at some point, thwarting the diabolic schemes of the German colonial forces while engaging in some goodhearted quest or benevolent pursuit. While you’re at it, you may as well toss in Tarzan, Edgar Rice Burroughs’ noble savage, since the action is set in his backyard.
Obviously, there are some copyright issues that would undoubtedly pull the plug on any attempts to publish a novel or sell a screenplay based upon that premise. But that is precisely the kind of story that once captivated a loyal faction of pulp fiction devotees. In the early to mid-20th century, a number of publications catered to the subgenre which often featured an archetypal feral child raised in the African jungle or a “lost world” setting populated by prehistoric creatures. Stock characters included female adventurers — often depicted in a bikini top and short dress made from leopard hide — and rugged explorers delving deep into uncharted territories, presumably teeming with all manner of dangers.
The Jungle Cruise ride — previously named the Jungle River Cruise — at several Disney theme parks echoes this tradition. In fact, the ride was originally developed in the 1950s. Just like most of the stories that ran in magazines and comic books such as “Jungle Stories,” “Adventure,” “Nyoka the Jungle Girl,” and “The Wild World,” the original Disney ride had its share of cultural stereotypes. Thankfully, recent modifications have eliminated these.
For those longing for a cinematic adaptation of the ride, Walt Disney Studios released “Jungle Cruise,” a live-action fantasy adventure film, July 30 in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access. The film was originally scheduled for release in 2019 before being bumped to 2020. The 2020 date was rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Basing a feature film on a theme park ride is a risky move, even for Disney. Films based upon the Pirates of the Caribbean ride enjoyed box office success, with most ranking among the highest grossing films of all time. Other films, however, did not fare as well. “The Country Bears,” for example, was a commercial disaster while “The Haunted Mansion,” though it grossed $182.3 million worldwide, earned dismally low marks from reviewers.
Despite being split between theaters and Disney’s subscription video on-demand streaming service, the long-delayed film cruised into the top spot at the box office. According to Box Office Mojo, “Jungle Cruise” earned $34.2 million at the domestic box office in addition to $30 million from premium rentals. That’s not bad in the current climate, but it leaves a very long trek to break even with the film’s reported $200 million price tag.
Set in 1916, the film follows Dr. Lily Houghton (Emily Blunt), a British scientist captivated by the legend of the Tears of the Moon, a tree which possesses petals capable of curing any illness and healing any injury. The legend apparently originated with a band of 16th century Spanish conquistadors who met with a grisly end in the jungle. Lily’s brother MacGregor (Jack Whitehall) fails to convince a group of pretentious, bloated aristocrats at the Royal Society to provide them access to a recently recovered arrowhead that holds the key to finding the fabled tree — because it’s 1916 and girls aren’t supposed to be scientists and adventurers. Taking matters into her own hands, Lily filches the relic from the society’s unguarded collections storage area, escaping with it just before a German named Prince Joachim (Jesse Plemons) claims the prize.
Both Lily and Joachim are searching for the tree, but for very different reasons. Lily wants to use it to revolutionize medicine and help humanity while Joachim wants to use it to make German soldiers virtually invincible and position himself as an undying ruler of a global empire.
The story next moves to South America, where Frank Wolff (Dwayne Johnson) dupes tourists into taking jungle cruises that he has fashioned with bogus perils. Along the way, he entertains them with bad puns and unsophisticated jokes that are mostly taken directly from the comedic spiel used by cast members tapped to portray riverboat skippers on Disney’s theme park ride.
Lily and MacGregor arrive in Porto Velho expecting to hire Nilo Nemolato (Paul Giamatti), a miserly harbormaster and owner of most of the boats operating out of the town, to guide them downriver. Through a series of incidents, they instead they find themselves aboard Frank’s ramshackle boat La Quila. With Joachim somehow pursuing them in a German U-boat, the party tries to unravel the centuries-old mystery and locate the ancient tree.
Returning to my original proposition, Lily initially seems to embody many of the same qualities of the audacious, globe-trotting archaeologist Indiana Jones. Like Indiana, Lily is risk-taking and bold, as well as presumptuous and impetuous. She is heroic at heart, but willing to bend and break rules when necessary to achieve her objective. The character owes a debt to Evelyn Carnahan, the wily but blundering Egyptologist played by Rachel Weisz in the 1999 film “The Mummy.” That parallel is made even more evident due to Lily’s tagalong brother MacGregor, who — despite being accustomed to more luxurious surroundings — is willing to face untold dangers to protect his sister.
There is little doubt that Frank is at least partially based upon Humphrey Bogart’s Charlie Allnut, who piloted his steamboat along the Ulanga River in the classic film “African Queen.” But Johnson is no Bogart. To be fair, nobody comes close to Bogart.
“Jungle Cruise” is at best a largely insubstantial derivative hodgepodge of adventure fiction tropes that is sometimes clever and sometimes corny. Its unnecessarily convoluted plot offers fewer thrills than a tame toddler ride at a rundown carnival and its attempts at mimicking the supernatural elements found in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise feel like a desperate gambit to attract horror fans. Unfortunately, the computer-generated imagery isn’t on par with what audiences have come to expect from Disney — a fact that is obvious during an early scene in which Frank battles a CGI jaguar.
It's not all bad, though: The onscreen chemistry between Johnson and Blunt compensates for the film’s lackluster story and sluggish pacing. Director Jaume Collet-Serra was certainly shooting for a rollercoaster effect, and he occasionally achieves it despite a bland score from composer James Newton Howard. The screenplay — written by Glenn Ficarra, John Requa, and Michael Green — ultimately succeeds at giving Lily equal footing as a fearless adventurer, as long as viewers ignore a few damsel-in-distress moments.
This is the type of rollicking summertime swashbuckling adventure that tends to appeal most to those seeking nothing but action and entertainment. If you’re in the mood for campy, light-hearted escapism, “Jungle Cruise” is an E-ticket ride that will keep you entertained for a few hours.