CPPAC announces 2021-2022 season
LARGO — The Yellowjackets will kick off the 2021-2022 season at the Central Park Performing Arts Center with a performance Sunday, Oct. 3, at 7 p.m.
The Central Park Performing Arts Center — at 105 Central Park Drive in Largo — recently announced its entertainment lineup for the new season of shows. The new season features a diverse and exciting mix of rock and pop music, jazz, musicals, dance, and comedy with over 50 acts and artists from Grammy Award winners to popular local favorites.
Tickets are on sale and can be purchased online at LargoArts.com or through the box office by calling 727-587-6793. The box office is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Yellowjackets will get the season underway with a show Oct. 3. Throughout their storied 43-year history, the Yellowjackets have recorded 25 albums and received 17 Grammy nominations, winning two. They have performed countless sold-out tours, and enjoyed worldwide critical acclaim and commercial success.
The Yellowjackets formed in the late 1970s as the backup band for guitarist Robben Ford. They recorded their first album together in 1980. Shortly after that recording, however, Ford decided to part ways and go in a different musical direction. As a result, the modern day Yellowjackets were formed — a trio with Russell Ferrante, Jimmy Haslip and Ricky Lawson. Since then, and with the addition of Bob Mintzer, the Yellowjackets have gained and maintained prominence as one of jazz’s most influential and loved groups.
Over the years the band has undergone numerous lineup changes. Never failing to rise to the inevitable challenges of adjustment, the Yellowjackets — Russell Ferrante, William Kennedy, and Bob Mintzer — have maintained an extraordinarily high quality of musicianship that is the rival of many but a surprise to no one who knows and appreciates the band and their music.
Following is a look at the Central Park Performing Arts Center2021-2022 season lineup:
• Yellowjackets — Oct. 3 at 7 p.m.
• SIMRIT — Oct. 8 at 8 p.m.
• Chris Hillman — Oct. 9 at 8 p.m.
• Cracker — Oct. 15 at 8 p.m.
• Albert Cummings w/Jimmy Griswold — Oct. 16 at 8 p.m.
• “Nunsense A-Men!” — Oct. 29-Nov. 7
• An Evening with JD Souther — Nov. 12 at 8 p.m.
• Tito Puente Jr. — Nov. 13 at 8 p.m.
• The Klezmatics — Nov. 17 & 18 at 7:30 p.m.
• Sara Gazarek — Nov. 21 at 7 p.m.
• A Big Band Christmas — Dec. 12 at 2 p.m.
• “Broadway Belters” — Jan. 7-9
• Jethro Tull’s Martin Barre Band — Jan. 13 & 14 at 7:30 p.m. & 8 p.m.
• An Evening with Jimmy Webb — Jan. 15 at 8 p.m.
• The Machine performs Pink Floyd — Jan. 16 at 7 p.m.
• Michael Winslow w/ Marc “Skippy” Price — Jan. 21 at 8 p.m.
• Tribute to Bob Seger & Cher — Jan. 24 at 2 p.m. & 7 p.m.
• Bobby Collins w/ Mark Riccadonna — Jan. 29 at 8 p.m.
• The New Shanghai Circus — Feb. 5 at 2 p.m. & 8 p.m.
• Cross That River — Feb. 6 at 2 p.m. & 7 p.m.
• Kenny Rogers Tribute — Feb. 7 at 2 p.m. & 7 p.m.
• Joanne Shaw Taylor — Feb. 10 at 7:30 p.m.
• Heart by Heart — Feb. 11 at 8 p.m.
• Jose Feliciano — Feb. 18 at 8 p.m.
• “Sweet Charity” — March 4-20
• Divas of Soul — March 7 at 2 p.m. & 7 p.m.
• The Manhattan Transfer — March 26 at 4 p.m. & 8 p.m.
• Carpenters Tribute Concert — March 27 at 3 p.m.
• Frank Sinatra Tribute — March 28 at 2 p.m. & 7 p.m.
• “You Raise Me Up” — April 8-10
• The Morrison Joplin Revue — April 11 at 2 p.m. & 7 p.m.
• Shaun Hopper Trio — April 29 at 8 p.m.
• Progject: The Ultimate Prog Rock Band — April 30 at 8 p.m.
• “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” — May 13-22
• Christie Lenée — June 3 at 8 p.m.
• Little Black Dress — June 4 & 5 at 8 p.m. & 7 p.m.
• “Rent” — Aug. 5-14
The Central Park Performing Arts Center is a multi-purpose facility featuring a 443-seat theatre, a 200-person grand ballroom, and the Historic Largo Feed Store which holds 100. The center promotes and encourages performing arts among the Tampa Bay community, hosting a variety of national, regional, and local artists and groups. Each space is fully equipped to rent for corporate functions, company meetings, receptions, and special events. For more information, visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
Francis Wilson Playhouse to present ‘Two by Two’
CLEARWATER — “Two by Two” will run Sept. 2-19, at Francis Wilson Playhouse, 302 Seminole St., Clearwater.
Tickets are $26 for adults and $15 for students. Call 727-446-1360 or visit www.franciswilsonplayhouse.org.
Set sail with Noah and his colorful family in the rollicking musical comedy “Two by Two.” Created for funnyman Danny Kaye, this intimate epic features music by Richard Rodgers and lyrics by Martin Charnin. It’s a musical of biblical proportions and the perfect vessel for the rebirth of the playhouse after a catastrophic year. Book your passage now for this amazing return to live performances on the FWP stage.
Jason Fortner directs this production, with Emi Stefanov as musical director and Colleen Boylan as stage manager. The cast includes Lee Holmes, Francesca Guanciale Jay, Hunter McRorey, Nathan Daugherty, Wil Toro, Emily Szymanski, Rebekah Stevenson, and Skylar Jay.
Hillsborough County Fair to feature entertainment, midway rides
DOVER — The 2021 Hillsborough County Fair will run Sept. 23 through Oct. 3 at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds, 215 Sydney Washer Road, Dover.
The theme of this year’s fair will be “From Wagon Wheels to Ferris Wheels.” The fair will feature an expanded carnival with midway rides and new kiddie rides, free family oriented entertainment, special events for motor enthusiasts, a cattlewomen’s beef cook-off, beauty pageants for all ages, and an impressive youth livestock show.
General admission for adults is $8 through Sept. 16 and $10 after that date.
For more information, visit hillsboroughcountyfair.com.
Two-day music festival to benefit Tampa Humane Society
WESLEY CHAPEL — The Chapel Chop Festival will take place Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 4 and 5, 1 to 10 p.m., at the Grove at Wesley Chapel, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel.
General admission is $12 per day or $20 for both days. The two-day music festival will benefit the Tampa Humane Society.
Saturday’s entertainment lineup will feature performances by Plain White T's, P.M Tiger, Kristopher James, Shawn Kyle, and Synergy in a Cup. Sunday’s lineup will include performances by We the Kings, Nightbreakers, Hope Darling, Ken Apperson, and WD Han.
Attendees also will have an opportunity to enjoy local breweries and the Brew Down contest; and barbecue and tastes of Wesley Chapel and Tampa Bay as well as the Chop Down contest. The event also will feature a vendor village, the Pooch Smooch Booth, an arts and crafts zone, art installations and more.
Music in the Park to kick off with Prowler concert Sept. 17
SEMINOLE — After losing a season of concerts, Seminole will bring back its signature free concert series. This year’s Music in the Park will celebrate 24 years of this community tradition.
The Music in the Park series will get underway with a performance by Prowler Friday, Sept. 17, 7 to 9 p.m., in Seminole City Park, 7464 Ridge Road, Seminole.
The Music in the Park series has attracted 1,200-2,500 spectators each evening of the series, and continues to maintain a rich tradition in Seminole. This year’s series will include an expanded food offering with food trucks and specialty food vendors.
Following is this year’s Music in the Park lineup:
• Prowler — Sept. 17
• BackBeat — Sept. 24
• US Stones — Oct. 1
• Nearly Diamond — Oct. 8
The city is seeking sponsors for the event. For sponsorship information, call Duane Crandall or Becky Gunter at 727-391-8345.
