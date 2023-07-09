LARGO — Creative Pinellas recently released the latest edition of its “Arts & Culture Guide for Pinellas County.”
The free guide is for visitors and residents to discover all the vibrant arts and culture that the Arts Coast has to offer. The guide lists festivals, art walks, and arts-focused places to go and things to do.
From galleries and museums to arts centers, theaters, history centers and performing arts venues, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.
“The Arts & Culture Guide is one of the more fun projects we do,” said Creative Pinellas CEO Barbara St. Clair. “Because it really shows off the wonderful vibrancy of our arts community. This third installment — we have been producing them since 2017 — adds some new bells and whistles we are sure people will love.”
When they use the guide, visitors and residents will find exploring fun and easy with an interactive map, plus access to Arts Navigator, an exciting new tool powered by Creative Pinellas that helps travelers and residents find the arts activities that they will enjoy the most. In the coming weeks, these guides will be available at Tampa International Airport, St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport, Pinellas County Chambers of Commerce, area hotels and arts and cultural partners. It will also be available at the gallery at Creative Pinellas.
For information, visit creativepinellas.org/arts-coast-guide.