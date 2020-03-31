CLEARWATER — In consideration of the CDC’s recommendations for places of assembly and work environments, Ruth Eckerd Hall has temporarily modified its operations.
Ticket holders will be able to exchange, refund or upgrade once full service resumes. Ticket holders will be promptly notified of rescheduled show dates. Ruth Eckerd Hall asks ticketholders for their patience as the situation evolves. The venue will continue to announce the latest information on its website and will respond to inquiries as soon as possible.
As of March 26, the following performances at Ruth Eckerd Hall have been postponed:
• Josh Groban, Monday, March 16 — Rescheduled date TBA
• Jill Scott, Tuesday, March 17 — Reschedule date TBA
• 112 Years of Broadway at 1 and 7 p.m., March 19 — Reschedule date Friday, July 31, at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
• America with special guest Tom Rush, Friday, March 20 — Reschedule date TBA
• Alan Parsons Live Project with special guest Robby Steinhardt & The Music of Kansas, Sunday, March 22 — Reschedule date TBA
• David Foster, Tuesday, March 24 — Reschedule date Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
• MasterChef Junior Live!, Wednesday, March 25 — Reschedule date TBA
• Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis Jr., Thursday, March 26 — Reschedule date TBA
• Buddy Guy & Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band, Thursday, March 26 — Reschedule date Thursday, Nov. 12
• Doo Wop Reunion, Friday, March 27 — Reschedule date Saturday, March 6, 2021
• Rodrigo y Gabriela, Saturday, March 28 — Reschedule date TBA
• Winter Dance Party, Sunday, March 29 — Reschedule date Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021
• Legacy Society Luncheon, Thursday, April 2 — Reschedule date TBA
• Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, April 3 and 4 — Reschedule date TBA
• One Night in Memphis, Sunday April 5 — Reschedule date Wednesday, April 7, 2021
• The Price is Right Live, Friday, April 17 and Saturday, April 18 — Reschedule date Thursday, Aug. 20 and Friday, Aug. 21
• RAIN: A Tribute to The Beatles, Sunday, April 19 — Reschedule date Saturday, May 8, 2021
• A Bronx Tale, Monday, April 20 — Reschedule date TBA
• The Bachelor Live on Stage, Friday, May 8 — Reschedule date TBA
• The Allman Betts Band, Saturday, May 9 — Reschedule date Saturday, October 3, 2020
• Scooby-Doo! And The Lost City Of Gold, Thursday, June 16 and Friday, June 17 — Reschedule date TBA
The Florida Orchestra has canceled performances scheduled at Ruth Eckerd Hall through April 5.
The following performances in the Murray Theatre at Ruth Eckerd Hall have been postponed or cancelled:
• Ruth Eckerd Hall Spring Concert, Friday, March 27 — Reschedule date TBA
• The Florida Orchestra performing Peter and the Wolf, Saturday, March 28 — Reschedule TBA
• Hat Trick Theatre presents Cyrano April 30 - May 10 has been canceled. Tickets will automatically be refunded from point of purchase.
The following performances at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre have been postponed:
• John Mayall, Wednesday, March 11 — Reschedule date Wednesday, Dec. 16
• Art Garfunkel, Saturday, March 14 — Reschedule date TBA
• Eric Johnson, Sunday, March 15 — Reschedule date TBA
• The Phillies 40th Anniversary of the 1980 World Championship, Monday, March 16 — Reschedule date TBA
• Geoff Tate, Tuesday, March 17 — Reschedule date Monday, Dec. 7
• The Choir of Man, Wednesday, March 18 — Reschedule date TBA
• Graham Nash, Thursday, March 19 — Reschedule date Tuesday, Nov. 10
• Killer Queen, Friday, March 20 — Reschedule date Tuesday, July 21
• Gino Vannelli, Saturday, March 21 — Reschedule date Friday, March 5, 2021
• Steve Hackett, Sunday, March 22 — Reschedule date TBA
• Old Crow Medicine Show, Thursday, March 26 — Reschedule date TBA
• Stephen Lynch, Friday, March 27 — Reschedule date Friday, Sept. 18
• Bruce Hornsby, Saturday, March 28 — Reschedule date Wednesday, Nov. 18
• Jackie Evancho, Sunday, March 29 — Reschedule date Sunday, May 2, 2021
• Mary Chapin Carpenter & Shawn Colvin, Friday, April 3 — Reschedule date TBA
• Ricky Skaggs, Saturday, April 4 — Reschedule date Thursday, Aug. 20
• Sister’s Easter Catechism: Will My Bunny Go To Heaven, Sunday, April 5, at 3 and 7 p.m. — Reschedule date Sister's Christmas Catechism, Sunday, Dec. 20, at 3 and 7 p.m.
• Trey Kennedy, Wednesday, April 8 — Reschedule date TBA
• A Bowie Celebration, Thursday, April 9 — Reschedule date Friday, Sept. 25
• Dave Mason, Friday, April 10 — Reschedule date TBA
• Patton Oswalt, Saturday, April 11 — Reschedule date TBA
• Leo Kottke, Monday, April 13 — Reschedule date Saturday, June 20
• The Psychedelic Furs, Wednesday, April 15 — Reschedule date Tuesday, Aug. 11
• Chris Botti, Saturday, April 18 — Reschedule date Friday, Jan. 22, 2021
• The English Beat, Sunday, April 19 — Reschedule date TBA
• Brian Culbertson, Tue, April 21 — Reschedule date Monday, April 26, 2021
• Colin Hay, Friday, May 1 — Reschedule date Friday, April 30, 2021
• David Archuleta, Saturday, May 9 — Reschedule date Saturday, Aug. 22
• Bruce Cockburn, Thursday, May 21 — Reschedule date TBA
The following performance at The Palladium Theatre has been canceled:
• Howard Jones Acoustic Trio, Sunday, March 29. Tickets will automatically be refunded from point of purchase.
Chasco Fiesta 2020 at Sims Park in downtown New Port Richey has been postponed. This includes the John Michael Montgomery concert scheduled for Saturday, March 28, and Bret Michaels on Saturday, April 4.
Blast Friday starring Pablo Cruise on Friday, March 27 and Blast Friday starring 10,000 Maniacs on Friday, April 24 has been canceled.
For more information and updates, visit www.rutheckerdhall.com/publichealth.