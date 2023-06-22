TAMPA — The Cure will take the stage Thursday, June 29, 7 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa.
Following their 2022 European concerts, The Cure is on the road for their “Songs of a Lost World Tour.”
The Twilight Sad will open. This show is sold out. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
This iconic group, led by singer and guitarist Robert Smith, has had an extraordinary career spanning more than 35 years and tens of millions of sales.
With a profusion of hit singles — including “Boys Don’t Cry,” “The Lovecats,” “Close to Me,” “Just Like Heaven,” and “Friday I'm in Love” — and a range of classic albums — including “Pornography,” “Kiss Me, Kiss Me, Kiss Me,” “Disintegration,” “Wish” and “Bloodflowers” — the group has long been established as a global phenomenon.
While punk was still reverberating through popular culture, The Cure’s unique blend of moody, atmospheric and unforgettable songs pioneered a new era in popular music and marked them for greatness from the start. Their strong sense of theatricality and unique styling gave birth to entirely new subcultures, and new generations continue to discover their signature sound and make it the soundtrack to their lives.