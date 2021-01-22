CLEARWATER — The Wailers featuring Julian Marley will perform Friday, Feb. 26, 8 p.m., at the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets, starting at $42, are on sale now. Visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
The offspring of legends Bob Marley and Aston Barrett, power duo Julian Marley and Aston Barrett Jr. join forces to return reggae to its acoustic roots. The sound is a culmination of a life-long friendship and music.
Aston started working with the renowned Julian at the age of 14 while still in the eighth grade. Seeing an emerging talent, Julian quickly took him under his wing, inviting him to his house and exposing him to the many seminal guitar books, and to the family’s rich collection of early-reggae ’60s recordings of his father.
Julian Marley, son of the iconic Bob Marley and two-time Grammy nominated musician/producer, is a true and authentic representation of Rasta. A world-renowned artist and devoted Rastafarian, Julian conveys his message of legalization, freedom, and love through his humanitarian efforts, music and JuJu Royal brand.