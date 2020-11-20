Curley, Farrell to perform Celtic Christmas concert
DUNEDIN — As part of the Haggis Celtic Concert Series, Dave Curley and Colin Farrell will perform Wednesday, Dec. 16, at the Scottish Cultural Center, 917 Louden Ave., Dunedin.
Curley and Farrell, both members of the Crannua Collective, will greet winter with the annual Celtic Christmas concert, presented by the Scottish American Society of Dunedin. Their show is fast-paced with brilliant musicianship and dynamic arrangements of classic songs and tunes. This concert will feature holiday favorites.
Tickets are $25 and are available online at www.eventbrite.com. For information about the Scottish Cultural Center, visit www.sas-dunedin.org. Due to COVID-19 protocols, attendance will be limited to 60 people on a first come, first served basis through the ticketing website. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. with the music beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Farrell was born in Manchester, England, into a very musical family to parents from County Galway and County Cavan. He started playing the fiddle and tin whistle from an early age and won numerous titles at the Fleadh Cheoil.
He began playing with St. Malachy’s Ceili Band when he was 12 years old, and was a founding member of the band Ceile, with whom he recorded the album “Mancunian Way.” Since then, he has made a name for himself performing and recording with an array of great musicians in Europe and the United States. He is currently playing with the band Lúnasa.
Farrell has also played and recorded with numerous dance shows such as Spirit of Ireland, Dance of Desire and Magical Rhythms of Ireland. He is also a composer whose tunes have been played and recorded by numerous bands and musicians. In 2005, he was awarded a master’s degree in music from Limerick University.
Living in Florida since 2005, when not touring Farrell has been teaching at schools and various camps around the U.S. and Europe. His 2010 solo debut album “On the Move” was named one of the year’s 10 best albums by The Irish Echo and his second album, “Make a Note,” released in 2015, was awarded Instrumental Album of the Year by liveIreland.
Curley, a multi-instrumentalist, singer and dancer from Corofin, County Galway, has been making big waves in the Irish music scene in Ireland, Europe and the United States. After graduating from the University of Limerick’s groundbreaking Irish Music and Dance program with honors, he became a creative member of award-winning bands Slide and Runa. He also regularly performs with Grammy Award winner Moya Brennan of Clannad.
More recently, Curley has been performing with the Brock McGuire Band. He has also recorded with producer Donal Lunny and Grammy award winners Ron Block, Jeff Taylor and Buddy Greene. His most recent record, “A Brand New Day,” marks a new beginning in his musical career and showcases his vocals and writing style, which has a contemporary sensibility while rooted in tradition.
Curley is currently a member of the Ashley Davis Band, the Crannua Project and One for the Foxes.
For more information, visit www.sas-dunedin.org.
freeFall Theatre to present ‘A Christmas Carol in Concert’
ST. PETERSBURG — “A Christmas Carol in Concert” will be presented Dec. 11-24 at freeFall Theatre, 6099 Central Ave. in St. Petersburg.
freeFall's beloved musical production of the Dickens classic returns for a limited engagement as part of the theater’s outdoor, drive-in concert series. Featuring songs from the production, performed by a cast of live performers along with multimedia and narration from the original novella, this is the perfect safe evening out during the holiday season. Relive the magic or share this beloved holiday tradition with the next generation.
This production is staged on an outdoor stage with audiences experiencing the performance drive-in style from their vehicles. The audio of the show is broadcast to your vehicle via its radio or your smart device via a free app.
General admission is $75 and premium admission is $99. Admission to this performance is per vehicle, with up to four occupants. Premium admissions will park in one of the five central spots in each of the two rows of parking available. To ensure the best possible experience for all patrons, vehicles will be parked in the best available spot in the chosen section, based on the size of vehicle, on a first come, first served basis, based on the time of ticket purchase.
freeFall Theatre is committed to the safety of our patrons and artists. Staff have undertaken heightened cleaning procedures and policies to prevent the spread of COVID-19. All patrons are expected to comply with posted policies, including the wearing of an effective face covering if you choose to leave your vehicle for any reason. All concessions available at this performance will be by mobile order.
freeFall Theatre is currently not offering in-person box office service. To order tickets, call 727-498-5205 or visit freefalltheatre.com.
Reception set for GCAA Art Extravaganza
ST. PETERSBURG — The artists of the Gulf Coast Artists’ Alliance are currently presenting the annual Art Extravaganza through Dec. 13.
A reception will take place during the December Second Saturday Art Walk, set for Saturday, Dec. 12, 5 to 8 p.m., at St. Pete ArtWorks, 2412 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Face masks are required inside the gallery.
Visitors will have an opportunity to purchase hand-made gifts, ornaments and small pieces of art, all made by GCAA members. Items are available for purchase and on view during regular gallery hours or online.
St. Pete ArtWorks is a cooperative art gallery run by the Gulf Coast Artists’ Alliance. Gallery hours are Thursday through Saturday, noon to 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday, noon to 4 p.m.
Venue change announced for Geoff Tate concert
CLEARWATER — The Geoff Tate concert set for Monday, Dec. 7 at 8 p.m., will now be held at Ruth Eckerd Hall.
Tate, former lead vocalist with the progressive metal band Queensrÿche, is on the road for the Empire Anniversary Tour. Ticketholders will be notified by email of their relocated seats. Tickets, starting at $32.75, are still available. For information and to purchase tickets, visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Ruth Eckerd Hall reschedules Bowzer’s Holiday Rock ’N’ Roll Party
CLEARWATER — Ruth Eckerd Hall recently announced that Bowzer’s 13th annual Holiday Rock ’N’ Roll Party, hosted by Jon "Bowzer" Bauman, has been rescheduled.
The concert was originally scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 12, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets will be honored on the new date, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets, starting at $41.75, are on sale now. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Neil Berg show postponed
CLEARWATER — Ruth Eckerd Hall recently announced that Neil Berg’s 112 Years of Broadway show, scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 30 at 1 and 7:30 p.m., has been postponed.
Tickets will be honored on the new date, to be announced soon. For more information, visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
Art walk set at Pinellas Park Art Village
PINELLAS PARK — An art walk will take place Saturday, Dec. 19, 4 to 8 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Art Village, 5663 Park Blvd., Pinellas Park.
The Art Village is home to Swartz Gallery, Bottles Pub, the Studios at 5663, Painting with a Twist of Pinellas Park, Pompei Studios, Donnelly COVE, the Pinellas Park Art Society & Gallery and the Complete Sweet Shoppe. These businesses open their doors for the fourth Saturday Art Walk, inviting the entire community to come be part of the art.
Mary Chapin Carpenter, Shawn Colvin concert canceled
CLEARWATER — The Mary Chapin Carpenter and Shawn Colvin concert scheduled for Friday, Feb. 26 at the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre has been canceled.
Ticket holders will be contacted about refund options. For more information, visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com/publichealth.
Virtual benefit raises $236,876 for Ruth Eckerd Hall
CLEARWATER — Ruth Eckerd Hall’s Something Special, a virtual benefit held Nov. 6, raised $236,876 for the hall’s recovery fund.
Hosted by award-winning journalist Lissette Campos, the star-studded evening included virtual performances from Grammy Award-winning artists Paul Anka, Vince Gill and Kenny Loggins, as well as Grammy nominee Mindi Abair. In addition, there was a virtual performance by the students of the Marcia P. Hoffman School of the Arts. The program can be viewed in its entirety online at www.rutheckerdhall.com/benefit.
“Ruth Eckerd Hall relies on a combination of ticket sales and donations to keep quality entertainment and arts education affordable and accessible,” said president and chief executive Susan Crockett. “Since the pandemic forced closure last March, we have postponed hundreds of shows, making community support more critical than ever. Proceeds from this year’s fall benefit will help our recovery and off-set the rise in operating costs in this new era, including a $250,000 investment in mitigation technology being put in place.”
To make a donation or for more information, visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
Palm Harbor Library presents SPACEcraft
PALM HARBOR — SPACEcraft, a traveling art exhibit, recently arrived at the Palm Harbor Library, 2330 Nebraska Ave., Palm Harbor.
A socially-engaged art project, SPACEcraft repurposes locally sourced shipping containers and brings them into Pinellas host communities to present creative programs inspired by the themes of Make, Play, Read, and Grow.
This exhibit is free and will engage the community with interactive activities, both self-guided and artist-led. The library opened the Read/Grow SPACE Nov. 14.
Following that, SPACEcraft will be open to share creative programs on Mondays from 4 to 6 p.m.; and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to noon, through late December. In addition, exterior activities such as magnetic poetry and a community plant share can be accessed at any time.
SPACEcraft is produced with the support of Creative Pinellas, the county’s local arts agency, and is funded by the Pinellas County Board of County Commissioners. This public art project is an original work conceived and produced by artists Carrie Boucher, Bridget Elmer, and Mitzi Gordon.
For more information about SPACEcraft, visit explorespacecraft.com.