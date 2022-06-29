ST. PETERSBURG — Aestheticized will present the Mountain Goats Monday, July 11, 7 p.m., in Hough Hall at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Tickets start at $35. Call 727-822-3590 or visit mypalladium.org.
The New Yorker magazine has proclaimed Mountain Goats main man, John Darnielle, “America’s best non-hip-hop lyricist,” while Rolling Stone declared him “one of the best songwriters of the ’00s.”
Over the course of more than a dozen albums, countless singles, EPs and tracks on compilations, Darnielle’s wry, intimate and cathartic songwriting has cast its spell on a growing legion of devoted fans. Darnielle and Matt Douglas will be performing a special duo performance at St. Petersburg’s Palladium Theater.
“Me and Matt did a duo tour on the east side of the Atlantic toward the end of 2019 and loved it so much that we began making plans to bring the John and Matt Distillation of Extreme Power to North America,” Darnielle said. “2020 had other plans, but the John and Matt Meditative Expression of Profound Patience resolved to wait out 2020’s dastardly interference with the broadcast.”
In the depths of the pandemic winter at the end of 2020, the Mountain Goats frontman passed the time trapped at home in North Carolina watching pulpy action movies. Watching them brought him back to his formative days as an artist, when watching films fueled and soundtracked his songwriting jags and bare-bones home recordings. The experience also inspired the band’s 20th album. It became a song cycle about the allure — and futility — of vengeance.
“On earlier tapes you’ll find these sound samples,” Darnielle said. “‘Oh, where’s this sample from?’ It’s from whatever movie I was watching while I was sitting around on the couch with a guitar. I watch a movie, somebody’d say something that I like the sound of, and I’ll write that phrase down. And then I would pause the VHS, write the song, record the song on a boombox, and go back to watching my movie. I got into doing that again; I just kept watching action movies and taking notes on what they’re about and on what the governing plots and tropes and styles are. It was very much like an immersion method acting technique.”
The resulting performance was “Bleed Out,” the band’s 21st studio album.
Izzy Heltai will open the show. His music is as nimble as it is grounded, walking the seam between confessional lo-fi musings and raucous basement rock.