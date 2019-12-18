TAMPA — The Black Lillies will perform Saturday, Dec. 21, 8 p.m., at the Attic at Rock Brothers, 1510 E. Eighth Ave., Tampa.
Tickets start at $15. For tickets, visit eventbrite.com. For venue information, call 813-241-0100.
Known for their captivating blend of rock & roll and country, The Black Lillies have become one of Americana music’s biggest success stories: an internationally renowned band of roots-rockers, armed with songs that blur the boundaries between genres. They are a mainstay on radio and album sales charts, with a sound that is as powerful in the quieter moments as it is explosive during the jubilant ones.
“Stranger to Me,” their new album, was an immediate critical and fan success, debuting at No. 5 on the Billboard Folk/Americana chart, No. 9 on the Billboard Current Country chart, and No. 61 on the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart — no small feat for a band that eschews record labels in order to remain independent and in control of their sound. The band’s first since the departure of longtime member Trisha Gene Brady, it has been highly anticipated by fans and members of the media who were curious to hear the “new” Black Lillies. It’s been a slow roll-out, but the new record is the sound of a group that’s been renewed and reinvigorated, anchored to the traditions that made it so beloved by so many but chiseled down to the bare essentials: four men, friends and artists, each of whom could rightly put out a solo record tomorrow, tied together by a bond to something that’s greater than the sum of its parts.
The Black Lillies now consists of founder/songwriter Cruz Contreras, bass player/songwriter Sam Quinn, guitarist/songwriter Dustin Schaefer and drummer/songwriter Bowman Townsend.
“Paring down the lineup has given these guys space to shine and grow and evolve, and the chemistry is incredible,” said Contreras, who was the mandolin-shredding bandleader of Robinella and the CCstringband. “The guys have become not just sidemen or guns for hire; they’re invested. Their opinions count, and their creativity is as much a part of this record as mine. There are songs that I wrote; that Sam wrote; that we wrote in any combination and all of us together.”
According to Contreras, it’s simple: The members of the band rehearse together, travel together, hang out together because they’re dedicated.
“I think the music is really showing that now,” he said. “For me, it’s been years of learning to set your ego aside, but experience teaches you that you have to.”
The Black Lillies were conceived during a particularly emotional period in Contreras’ life. A divorce, a disassembling of his old band and a 9-to-5 job driving a truck left him with days of turbulent thoughts and nights alternating between pen-and-paper and a guitar to put them into some semblance of order. “Whiskey Angel,” released in 2009, was a springboard to a whirlwind career revival, and within two years, the band had notched several national tours, landed on the hot list of countless publications and appeared everywhere from the Grand Ole Opry stage to the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival. Other records — “100 Miles of Wreckage,” “Runaway Freeway Blues,” “Hard to Please” — helped define a sound that was rooted in distinct male-female harmonies, intricate instrumentalism and emotionally charged lyrics that look toward the hope of a new day dawning, regardless of the darkness of broken hearts and bereft spirits.