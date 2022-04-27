CLEARWATER — Madeleine Peyroux and Paula Cole will take the stage Saturday, May 7, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $44.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
Peyroux will be performing her hit album “Careless Love” in its entirety and Paula Cole will play her hit album “This Fire” in its entirety.
Discovered in a New York nightclub, Peyroux — or as some call her, the Billie Holiday of the ’90s — is known for melding jazz, blues and pop into songs.
Released in 2004, “Careless Love” was the follow-up to her 1996 release “Dreamland” and found her in top mature form with her way of conveying confessional expression that was truly her own. She had developed an updated rhythmic pliability and an emotional depth that could explore the complexities lying beneath the surface of the songs.
“Careless Love” was a breakout — selling 500,000 copies within a year, and eventually earning platinum status, as well as receiving resounding support from the critical community. Snippets of “Careless Love” melodies popped up on popular television shows like “Nip/Tuck,” “Crossing Jordan,” “Boston Legal,” and on the soundtrack to the film “Failure to Launch.”
Throughout her career of 30-plus years, Cole has infused wit and poetry in albums and in her performances. Cole gives of herself to such a degree that she elicits tears and gasps and goosebumps from audiences. In her lyrics, she writes of inner life, redemption, women’s perspectives and social justice. She has achieved seven Grammy award nominations, as well as one win for best new artist.
Her brave, brazen double platinum, self-produced album, “This Fire,” includes the hit songs, “Where Have All the Cowboys Gone?” and “I Don’t Want to Wait.” From her top 10 hits of the 1990s to her more recent, critically acclaimed albums, Cole continues to write, produce, record and perform heartfelt, meaningful music that defies categorization.