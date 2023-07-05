A number of new movies and limited television series will debut this week, including the following titles opening in theaters or premiering via video on demand on various streaming platforms:
‘Insidious: The Red Door’
Genre: Supernatural horror
Cast: Ty Simpkins, Patrick Wilson, Hiam Abbass, Sinclair Daniel, Andrew Astor, and Rose Byrne
Director: Patrick Wilson
Rated: PG-13
In “Insidious: The Red Door,” the horror franchise’s original cast returns for the final chapter of the Lambert family’s terrifying saga.
To put their demons to rest once and for all, Josh (Patrick Wilson) and a college-aged Dalton (Ty Simpkins) must go deeper into the Further than ever before, facing their family’s dark past and a host of new and more horrifying terrors that lurk behind the red door.
The film is scheduled to be released on July 7 by Sony Pictures Releasing.
‘Joy Ride’
Genre: Comedy
Cast: Ashley Park, Sherry Cola, Stephanie Hsu, and Sabrina Wu
Director: Adele Lim
Rated: R
The hilarious and unapologetically explicit story of identity and self-discovery centers on four unlikely friends who embark on a once-in-a-lifetime international adventure.
When Audrey’s (Ashley Park) business trip to Asia goes sideways, she enlists the aid of Lolo (Sherry Cola), her irreverent childhood best friend who also happens to be a hot mess; Kat (Stephanie Hsu), her college friend turned Chinese soap star; and Deadeye (Sabrina Wu), Lolo’s eccentric cousin. Their no-holds-barred, epic experience becomes a journey of bonding, friendship, belonging, and wild debauchery that reveals the universal truth of what it means to know and love who you are.
The film is set to be released on July 7 by Lionsgate Films.
‘The Out-Laws’
Genre: Crime comedy
Cast: Adam DeVine, Pierce Brosnan, Ellen Barkin, Nina Dobrev, Michael Rooker, Poorna Jagannathan, Julie Hagerty, Richard Kind, Lil Rel Howery, and Blake Anderson
Director: Tyler Spindel
Rated: R
Owen Browning (Adam Devine) is a straight-laced bank manager about to marry the love of his life, Parker (Nina Dobrev). When his bank is held up by the infamous Ghost Bandits during his wedding week, he believes his future in-laws (Pierce Brosnan, Ellen Barkin), who just arrived in town, are the outlaws.
The film is scheduled to be released on July 7 by Netflix.
‘Earth Mama’
Genre: Drama
Cast: Tia Nomore, Erika Alexander, Doechii, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Keta Price, Olivia Luccardi, Dominic Fike, and Bokeem Woodbine
Director: Savanah Leaf
Rated: R
A pregnant single mother, with two children in foster care, embraces her Bay Area community as she fights to reclaim her family in this singular debut feature from filmmaker Savanah Leaf.
The film is scheduled to be released on July 7 by A24.
‘Biosphere’
Genre: Buddy comedy
Cast: Sterling K. Brown and Mark Duplass
Director: Mel Eslyn
Not rated
Billy (Mark Duplass) and Ray (Sterling K. Brown) are lifelong best friends, brothers from another mother — and the last two men on earth.
Their survival is largely due to Ray, a brilliant scientist who designed a domed structure with all the systems necessary to sustain life on a planet that could no longer support it. Their custom biosphere is outfitted with basic necessities and creature comforts that make it possible to retain a sense of what life used to be like. A hydroponic garden provides fresh vegetables and a carefully managed fishpond supplies essential protein. Recently, however, fish have begun dying at an alarming rate. With a mere three fish remaining, Billy and Ray face an ominous future. But life may yet find a way.
The film is slated for release in theaters and on demand on July 7 through IFC Films.
