Don't know what to do this weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our list of entertainment events happening around Tampa Bay.
Our Top 5
• John Prine, Saturday, Dec. 7, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $77. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• “Harvey,” Dec. 5-15, at Francis Wilson Playhouse, 302 Seminole St., Clearwater. Performances are Thursday through Saturday, 8 p.m.; and Sunday, 2 p.m. Tickets are $26 for adults and $15 for students with current ID. Call 727-446-1360 or visit www.franciswilsonplayhouse.org.
• Sutton Foster, Friday, Dec. 6, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $45. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• St. Pete Beach Corey Area Craft Festival, Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 7-8, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Corey Avenue in St. Pete Beach. Admission is free. For information, visit www.artfestival.com.
• “The Nutcracker,” Sunday, Dec. 8, 4 p.m., and Monday, Dec. 9, 7 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets range from $24.50 to $34.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
Other weekend events
Clearwater
• “Spirit Level,” by Pam Valentine, through Dec. 12, at Early Bird Dinner Theatre, 13355 49th St. N., Clearwater. The price for buffet and show is $36 including tax. Show times and dates vary by week. Call 727-446-5898 for reservations. For information, visit www.earlybirddinnertheatre.com.
• Celtic Angels Christmas, Thursday, Dec. 5, 7 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $30. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Trisha Yearwood, Friday, Dec. 6, 7:30 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $93.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Leonid and Friends, Saturday, Dec. 7, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $44.50. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Live from Nashville, Sunday, Dec. 8, 1 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $18. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Pinellas Park
• Fleetwood Mac tribute, Saturday, Dec. 7, 8 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $16 in advance. For information, call 727-369-5746 or visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.
St. Petersburg
• “Silent Sky,” by Lauren Gunderson, through Dec. 22, presented by American Stage Theatre at Raymond James Theatre, 163 Third St. N., St. Petersburg. Ticket prices vary by performance. For information and tickets, call 727-823-7529 or visit Americanstage.org.
• “The Lion in Winter,” by James Goldman; through Dec. 22, at freeFall Theatre, 6099 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. For performance times and tickets, call 727-498-5205 or visit freefalltheatre.com.
• Ganja White Night, Friday, Dec. 6, 7 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. For information or to purchase tickets, call 727-565-0550 or visit jannuslive.com.
Tampa
• “Straight Up with Stassi Live,” Thursday, Dec. 5, 8 p.m., in Ferguson Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $39.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Nick Offerman: “All Rise,” Saturday, Dec. 7, 7 p.m., in Carol Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $39.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Sammy Figueroa & His Latin Explosion, Sunday, Dec. 8, 7:30 p.m., in Ferguson Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $29.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Bad Bunny, Sunday, Dec. 8, 7 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $61. Call 800-745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com for tickets. For venue information, visit www.amaliearena.com.
Tarpon Springs
• The Four C Notes, Saturday, Dec. 7, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $25. Visit TarponArts.org or call 727-942-5605.