CLEARWATER — Grammy Award-winner Chris Botti will perform Friday, March 18, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $72.25. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
Since the release of his 2004 critically acclaimed CD “When I Fall in Love,” Botti has become the largest-selling American instrumental artist. His success has crossed over to audiences usually reserved for pop music and his ongoing association with PBS has led to four No. 1 jazz albums as well as multiple gold, platinum and Grammy awards. Most recently, his latest album “Impressions” won the Grammy for Best Pop Instrumental Album at the 2013 Grammy Awards.
Performing worldwide and selling more than 4 million albums, he has found a form of creative expression that begins in jazz and expands beyond the limits of any single genre.
Over the past three decades, Botti has recorded and performed with the best in music including Sting, Barbra Streisand, Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga, Josh Groban, Yo-Yo Ma, Michael Bublé, Paul Simon, Joni Mitchell, John Mayer, Andrea Bocelli, Joshua Bell, Aerosmith's Steven Tyler and even Frank Sinatra. Hitting the road for as many as 300 days per year, the trumpeter has also performed with many of the finest symphonies and at some of the world's most prestigious venues from Carnegie Hall and the Hollywood Bowl to the Sydney Opera House and the Real Teatro di San Carlo in Italy.
“Impressions,” Botti's 2012 Columbia Records and Grammy winning release, is the latest in a stellar parade of albums including his debut album, “To Love Again: The Duets” (2005), “Italia” (2007) and the CD/DVD “Chris Botti in Boston” (2009). These releases have firmly established him as a clarion voice in the American contemporary music scene. Playing with his uniquely expressive sound and soaring musical imagination, Botti is joined on the disc by featured artists Bocelli, Vince Gill, Herbie Hancock, Mark Knopfler and David Foster in a warm, intimate celebration of melodic balladry.
With “Impressions,” Botti continues to be one of the most innovative figures in the contemporary music world.