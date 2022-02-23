CLEARWATER — The 20th anniversary of the Doo Wop Reunion will be presented Friday, March 4, 7:30 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $49. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
The concert’s all-star lineup of legendary musicians from the 1950s and ’60s features Kenny Vance and The Planotones, The Coasters, The Original Drifters, Jay Siegel’s Tokens, Joey Dee, Larry Chance, and an all-star tribute to Tommy Mara.
Among today’s great vocal pop musicians, Kenny Vance and The Planotones have voices of original and inviting dimension.
According to their website, the group features Kenny Vance, Johnny Gale, Ladd Vance, Jimmy Bense, keyboardist Chip Degaard and Tony Gallino on drums. As exemplified by their signature song “Looking for an Echo,” their material is influenced by the music of the ’50s and ’60s, but they consistently bring a unique and musically sophisticated point of view.
It was 1958 when The Coasters released two of their biggest hits. “Yakety Yak” and “Charlie Brown” stayed on the Billboard Top 10 list for several weeks, with “Yakety Yak” sitting in the No. 1 spot followed by “Charlie Brown” at No. 2.
The Coasters continued to roll out hit after hit, with songs such as “Poison Ivy,” “Along Came Jones,” “Little Egypt” and “Love Potion No. 9.”
The Drifters were originally formed in 1953 as a backing group in 1953. Made up of low-paid musicians in the early days, the group’s membership changed often. Over the years, more than 60 vocalists have been part of the group. Despite the turmoil, the group scored 13 chart hits, such as “Magic Moment,” “Save The Last Dance For Me,” “Under The Boardwalk.” “There Goes My Baby,” “Up On The Roof” and “On Broadway.”
Jay Siegel’s Tokens formed in 1955 at Brooklyn’s Abraham Lincoln High School. The band’s initial lineup included Neil Sedaka, Hank Medress, Eddie Rabkin and Cynthia Zolotin, Rabkin was replaced by Jay Siegel in 1956. The Tokens released “Tonight I Fell In Love” in 1961 on Warwick Records. The single reached No. 15 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song’s success afforded the group a chance to perform on “American Bandstand,” which, in turn, earned them more recording opportunities.
The Tokens next recorded Solomon Linda’s “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” for RCA Victor Records. The song became a No. 1 hit for the group.