ST. PETERSBURG — Celtic Woman will perform Friday, March 4 at 8 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg.
Tickets start at $53.50. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
Their latest show, “Postcards from Ireland,” celebrates the musical and cultural heritage of Ireland, taking audiences on a journey of story and song from across the Emerald Isle. The tour is in support of the album “Postcards from Ireland,” released in October.
The album features 13 songs and is the group’s first new studio album since 2018’s “Ancient Land.” Songs include “The Dawning of the Day,” “Wild Mountain Thyme,” “The Galway Shawl” and “Black is the Colour,” among others.
Chloë Agnew, an original member of Celtic Woman, has rejoined the group as a special guest artist for the current tour. Agnew joined the group at the age of 15, performed around the world for a decade and is featured on 14 albums and DVDs.
For information about Celtic Woman, visit www.celticwoman.com.