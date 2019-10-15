CLEARWATER — Cat & Nat will bring #MOMTRUTHS Live to Pinellas for one show Tuesday, Oct. 22, 7 p.m., at Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $28.50. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Hilarious best friends and internet sensations Cat & Nat have created a massive online community of moms by sharing their ultra-real and just a bit R-rated dispatches from the mom trenches. Cat and Nat are hitting the road to tell never-before-told stories — about the stress, guilt, joy, and laundry — of being a mom. They shine a witty light on some of the hardest topics in motherhood, all while celebrating this amazing community of women who come from all walks of life but are united in the idea that we’re all just doing the best we can.
In tandem with their tour, Cat & Nat are releasing their newest book, “Mom Truths,” covering topics such as what not to eat a few days postpartum (chicken wings) to the most effective ways to avoid postpartum sex and everything no one will tell you about having kids.
Audiences can expect a live viewing of a #MOMTRUTHS podcast recording, brutal honesty about motherhood, shenanigans and new friends. Cat & Nat also will dive deeper into a hilarious excerpt from the book.