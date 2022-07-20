‘She Will’ is a feminist drama that evokes gothic horror, dark fantasy
From frightening to friendly, the depiction of the witch in pop culture is always evolving. On the fearful side of the aisle, two of the most iconic cinematic witches from the 20th century are the Wicked Witch of the West in 1939’s “The Wizard of Oz” and the Queen’s Witch form in the 1937 Disney classic “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.” By the 1960s, the image of the witch had begun a transformation. On television, Elizabeth Montgomery starred as Samantha Stephens, a witch who marries an ordinary mortal man, in “Bewitched.” The fantasy sitcom ran from 1964 to 1972. In 1971’s “Bedknobs and Broomsticks,” Angela Lansbury played Eglantine Price, a witch-in-training learning her skills through a correspondence school (most likely not Hogwarts). Surely, I’m not the first person to ask this question: Is Mary Poppins a witch?
Elsewhere in late 20th century pop culture, two teenage witches captivated younger audiences: Sabrina Spellman and Willow Rosenberg. Sabrina made her first appearance in “Archie’s Mad House,” Issue 22, in 1962. The character went on to star in her own comic book series, a 1970s Saturday morning animated show, and a live-action TV series — “Sabrina the Teenage Witch — that ran from 1996 to 2003 and starred Melissa Joan Hart in the lead role. Willow, portrayed by Alyson Hannigan, was part of Buffy Summers’ “Scooby Gang” on “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.”
And then there’s Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch, from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She’s good at heart — at least until she starts dabbling with chaos magic.
What about Agnes Sampson?
Don’t be surprised if the name isn’t familiar. Sampson isn’t the creation of an author or filmmaker. She is the real deal — at least, according to King James VI of Scotland and a council of nobles. After torturing her, Sampson — an elderly woman and widow from a rural parish in East Lothian — was found guilty of witchcraft. Among the 53 articles of indictment were several instances of Sampson curing or healing her neighbors.
Sampson was strangled to death. Her body was then burned at the stake. She was one of more than 70 people implicated in North Berwick witch trials that ran from 1590 to 1592. The persecution of witches in Scotland continued into the 18th century. Scottish historian Christopher Smout has estimated that between 3,000 and 4,000 accused witches may have been killed in Scotland in the years 1560–1707.
The new film “She Will” relies in part upon this tragic component of Scottish history.
Billed as a British psychological horror, “She Will” is helmed by Charlotte Colbert in her directorial debut. Dario Argento, having viewed the film during the 74th Locarno Film Festival in Locarno, Switzerland, came on board as an executive producer. “She Will” won the Swatch First Feature Award at the festival. It debuted in select theaters and on demand July 15.
“She Will” is a striking feminist drama that frequently detours into dark fantasy and horror landscapes. It is filled with hypnagogic imagery that hints at supernatural forces ensconced in the landscape and in history.
The film revolves around Veronica Ghent (Alice Krige), an aging film star. After a double mastectomy, Ghent seeks seclusion in a healing retreat in rural Scotland with her young nurse Desi (Kota Eberhardt). Upon arriving, she is disappointed to find that she must share the space with a group of guests, most of whom immediately recognize her due to her celebrity status.
As she recovers from her recent surgery, she takes inventory of her life, questioning her single-mindedness and confronting past traumas. Simultaneously, she forges an unexpected bond with Desi, whose thoughtful guardianship is clearly driven by more than professional obligation. Desi’s treatment of Ghent reveals both respect and fondness.
The source of Ghent’s lifelong emotional damage is Eric Hathbourne (Malcolm McDowell), the man who directed her in her first film. Colbert never specifies the crime — she doesn’t need to put a name to it. The viewer makes the connection. One can’t help making comparisons between the fictional Hathbourne and filmmakers such as Roman Polanski and Harvey Weinstein.
Every aspect of Ghent’s memory is seen through misty veils. The abuse she suffered as a 13-year-old continues to poison her. Only when she can free herself of its power over her will she be able to truly heal and renew herself. She taps into the paranormal to enact revenge, drawing on the power of all those who perished during the witch trials.
Even though the witch-cult hypothesis has been discredited, evoking the parallels of shared feminist trauma works in the context of “She Will.” Colbert never compels the viewer to embrace the notion of a pre-Christian pagan religion. Furthermore, she does not assert that those executed were necessarily herbalist midwives.
“The idea that those accused of witchcraft were midwives or herbalists, and especially that they were midwives possessed of feminine expertise that threatened male authority, is a myth,” Diane Purkiss wrote in an essay on the myths of witchcraft. Purkiss is a professor of English literature at Keble College, University of Oxford. “Midwives were rarely accused.”
The only relevant point is that during this period of history, women were unjustly accused, tortured, and often executed. Ghent draws on the collective power of their spirit — not necessarily upon witchcraft — to resolve her own torment.
In Ghent, Colbert explores how trauma distorts both the passage of time and reality itself, and how perspective and purpose are ultimately constructs that can — over a lifetime — evolve or evaporate. For Ghent, an existential crisis necessitates both a reassessment of self and retribution for the act that triggered a lifetime of suffering.
The film loses some of its momentum and focus in the final act, though not so much that it diminishes its overall appeal. The ending may feel vague and wistful, but in retrospect all the pieces come together — it’s supposed to be a bit elusive. It is as beautiful and as nebulous as a vivid kaleidoscope.
Only Krige could make Ghent so intensely dynamic, conveying both heartbreaking vulnerability and undeniable authority. Eberhardt establishes the much-needed emotional connection between the two characters. Though he has few lines and little screen time, McDowell earns praise for stepping up to play a loathsome representation epitomizing the real-world entitlement, misogyny, and sexually predatory behavior.
“She Will” may be tailored for the arthouse set, but its captivating atmosphere and unconventional narrative make it a gratifying experience. Colbert delivers a provocative tale trimmed with surreal flourishes. It is as enchanting as it is creepy, and as compelling as it is cathartic.
And if the idea of feminist retribution frightens you, maybe you should skip this one and reevaluate your principles.