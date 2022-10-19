A number of new movies and limited television series will debut this week, including the following titles opening in theaters or premiering via video on demand on various streaming platforms:
‘Black Adam’
Genre: Superhero
Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, Marwan Kenzari, Quintessa Swindell, Bodhi Sabongui, and Pierce Brosnan
Director: Jaume Collet-Serra
Rated: PG-13
Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the ancient gods — and imprisoned just as quickly — Black Adam (Johnson) is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world.
The film is scheduled to be released Oct. 21 by Warner Bros. Pictures.
‘The School for Good and Evil’
Genre: Fantasy
Cast: Sophia Anne Caruso, Sofia Wylie, Laurence Fishburne, Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Flatters, Kit Young, Peter Serafinowicz, Kerry Washington, and Charlize Theron
Director: Paul Feig
Rated: PG-13
In the village of Gavaldon, two misfits and best friends, Sophie (Sophia Anne Caruso) and Agatha (Sofia Wylie), share the unlikeliest of bonds.
Sophie, a golden-haired seamstress, dreams of escaping her dreary life to become a princess, while Agatha, with her grim aesthetic and offbeat mother, has the makings of a real witch. One night under a blood red moon, a powerful force sweeps them away to the School for Good and Evil — where the true stories behind every great fairy tale begin. Yet something is amiss from the start: Sophie is dropped into the School for Evil, run by the glamourous and acid-tongued Lady Lesso (Charlize Theron), and Agatha in the School for Good, overseen by the sunny and kind Professor Dovey (Kerry Washington). As if navigating classes with the offspring of the Wicked Witch (Freya Parks), Captain Hook (Earl Cave), and the dashing son of King Arthur (Jamie Flatters) wasn’t hard enough, according to the Schoolmaster (Laurence Fishburne), only true love’s kiss can change the rules and send the girls to their rightful schools and destiny. But when a dark and dangerous figure (Kit Young) with mysterious ties to Sophie reemerges and threatens to destroy the school and the world beyond entirely — the only way to a happy ending is to survive their real-life fairytale first.
The film is scheduled to be released Oct. 19 by Netflix.
‘The Good Nurse’
Genre: Crime drama
Cast: Jessica Chastain, Eddie Redmayne, Nnamdi Asomugha, Kim Dickens, and Noah Emmerich
Director: Tobias Lindholm
Rated: R
Amy (Jessica Chastain), a compassionate nurse and single mother struggling with a life-threatening heart condition, is stretched to her physical and emotional limits by the hard and demanding night shifts at the ICU.
But help arrives when Charlie (Eddie Redmayne), a thoughtful and empathetic fellow nurse, starts at her unit. While sharing long nights at the hospital, the two develop a strong and devoted friendship, and for the first time in years, Amy truly has faith in her and her young daughters’ future.
But after a series of mysterious patient deaths sets off an investigation that points to Charlie as the prime suspect, Amy is forced to risk her life and the safety of her children to uncover the truth.
The film is scheduled to be released in select theaters Oct. 19 before its streaming release Oct. 26 by Netflix.
‘V/H/S/99’
Genre: Horror
Cast: Verona Blue, Dashiell Derrickson, Tybee Diskin, Alexia Ioannides, Rolando Davila-Beltran, Steven Ogg, Sonya Eddy, Emily Sweet, Luke Mullen, Joseph Winter, and Archelaus Crisanto
Director: Johannes Roberts, Vanessa & Joseph Winter, Maggie Levin, Tyler MacIntyre, and Flying Lotus
Not rated
“V/H/S/99” marks the return of the acclaimed found footage anthology franchise and the sequel to Shudder’s most-watched premiere of 2021.
A thirsty teenager's home video leads to a series of horrifying revelations. Featuring five new stories from filmmakers Maggie Levin, Johannes Roberts, Flying Lotus, Tyler MacIntyre, and Joseph & Vanessa Winter, “V/H/S/99” harkens back to the final punk rock analog days of VHS, while taking one giant leap forward into the hellish new millennium.
The film has its wide release set for Oct. 20 by Shudder.
‘Wendell & Wild’
Genre: Stop-motion horror comedy
Cast: Keegan-Michael Key, Jordan Peele, Angela Bassett, Lyric Ross, James Hong, and Ving Rhames
Director: Henry Selick
Rated: PG-13
From the delightfully wicked minds of Henry Selick and producer Jordan Peele, comes “Wendell & Wild,” an animated tale about scheming demon brothers Wendell (Keegan-Michael Key) and Wild (Peele) who enlist the aid of Kat Elliot — a tough teen with a load of guilt — to summon them to the Land of the Living. But what Kat demands in return leads to a brilliantly bizarre and comedic adventure like no other, an animated fantasy that defies the law of life and death, all told through the handmade artistry of stop motion.
The film is scheduled to be released in select theaters Oct. 21 before its release on Netflix on Oct. 28.
‘Ticket to Paradise’
Genre: Romantic comedy
Cast: George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Kaitlyn Dever, and Billie Lourd
Director: Ol Parker
Rated: PG-13
Academy Award winners George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunite on the big screen as exes who find themselves on a shared mission to stop their lovestruck daughter from making the same mistake they once made. From Working Title, Smokehouse Pictures and Red Om Films, “Ticket to Paradise” is a romantic comedy about the sweet surprise of second chances.
The film is scheduled to be released Oct. 21 by Universal Pictures.
‘The Banshees of Inisherin’
Genre: Black comedy
Cast: Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon, and Barry Keoghan
Director: Martin McDonagh
Rated: R
Set on a remote island off the west coast of Ireland, “The Banshees of Inisherin” follows lifelong friends Padraic (Colin Farrell) and Colm (Brendan Gleeson), who find themselves at an impasse when Colm unexpectedly puts an end to their friendship.
A stunned Padraic, aided by his sister Siobhan (Kerry Condon) and troubled young islander Dominic (Barry Keoghan), endeavors to repair the relationship, refusing to take no for an answer. But Padraic’s repeated efforts only strengthen his former friend’s resolve and when Colm delivers a desperate ultimatum, events swiftly escalate, with shocking consequences.
The film is scheduled for a theatrical release Oct. 21 through Searchlight Pictures.
‘Raymond and Ray’
Genre: Comedy and drama
Cast: Ewan McGregor, Ethan Hawke, Maribel Verdú, and Sophie Okonedo
Director: Rodrigo García
Rated: R
“Raymond & Ray” follows half-brothers Raymond (Ewan McGregor) and Ray (Ethan Hawke) who have lived in the shadow of a terrible father. Somehow, they still each have a sense of humor, and his funeral is a chance for them to reinvent themselves. There’s anger, there’s pain, there’s folly, there might be love, and there’s definitely gravedigging.
The film is scheduled to be released Oct. 21 on Apple TV+.
‘My Policeman’
Genre: Romantic drama
Cast: Harry Styles, Emma Corrin, Gina McKee, Linus Roache, David Dawson, and Rupert Everett
Director: Michael Grandage
Rated: R
A beautifully crafted story of forbidden love and changing social conventions, “My Policeman” follows three young people — policeman Tom (Harry Styles), teacher Marion (Emma Corrin) and museum curator Patrick (David Dawson) — as they embark on an emotional journey in 1950s Britain.
Flashing forward to the 1990s, Tom (Linus Roache), Marion (Gina McKee) and Patrick (Rupert Everett) are still reeling with longing and regret, but now they have one last chance to repair the damage of the past. Based on the book by Bethan Roberts, director Michael Grandage carves a visually transporting, heart-stopping portrait of three people caught up in the shifting tides of history, liberty, and forgiveness.
The film is scheduled to have a limited theatrical release beginning Oct. 21, and will stream on Prime Video Nov. 4.
‘Aftersun’
Genre: Drama
Cast: Paul Mescal, Frankie Corio and Celia Rowlson-Hall
Director: Charlotte Wells
Rated: R
At a fading vacation resort, 11-year-old Sophie (Frankie Corio) treasures rare time together with her loving and idealistic father, Calum (Paul Mescal). As a world of adolescence creeps into view, beyond her eye Calum struggles under the weight of life outside of fatherhood.
Twenty years later, an adult Sophie (Celia Rowlson-Hall) reflects on tender recollections of their last holiday that have become a powerful and heartrending portrait of their relationship, as she tries to reconcile the father she knew with the man she didn't.
The film is scheduled to be released Oct. 21 by A24.
For more movie news, visit www.TBNweekly.com. Lee Clark Zumpe is TBN entertainment editor. He can be reached at 727-397-5563, ext. 341, or by email at lzumpe@TBNweekly.com.