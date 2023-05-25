CLEARWATER — Music fans will get to relive their favorite songs from the 1960s and 1970s when the Happy Together Tour makes a stop in the Tampa Bay area on Wednesday, May 31, 7 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $40. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
The tour will feature six headline artists who delivered the biggest hits of the era: The Turtles, Little Anthony, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Vogues, The Classics IV and The Cowsills. The Happy Together Tour Marketplace in the lobby at Ruth Eckerd Hall will open at 5 p.m.
The Turtles are best known for their harmony-heavy California pop sound. With such hits as “Elenore,” “She’d Rather Be with Me,” “It Ain’t Me Babe,” “You Showed Me” and the song that serves as the title of the tour, “Happy Together,” the band ruled the airwaves in the late ’60s. Founding members Howard Kaylan and Mark Volman reunited in 2010 to lead the Happy Together Tour as The Turtles featuring Flo & Eddie. In 2018, health issues forced Kaylan to stop touring. Ron Dante has joined the lineup to delight concertgoers with his own mega-hits, “Sugar Sugar” and “Tracy.”
Little Anthony was well-known for being the lead singer of the rhythm and blues vocal group Little Anthony and the Imperials. Little Anthony and the Imperials were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2009 and their hits include “Goin’ Out of My Head,” “Tears on My Pillow,” “I’m on the Outside,” “Hurt So Bad” and more.
Gary Puckett & The Union Gap is back on the Happy Together Tour. Puckett’s trademark voice will be belting out his hits one more time. Fans will affectionately remember “Young Girl,” “Over You,” “Woman, Woman,” “This Girl Is a Woman Now,” “Lady Willpower,” “Don’t Give in to Him” and more.
Gary Puckett and The Union Gap had six consecutive gold records and sold more records in 1968 than any other recording act, including The Beatles. Puckett is one of a few artists whose first five releases went gold.
Puckett was a founding member of the Happy Together Tour, playing to sold-out performances in more than 100 cities nationwide. He was invited to tour with the Monkees on their national reunion tour, which established itself as the major box office success of the 1986 touring season. In 1992 he went to Europe and recorded "In Europe," released in the United States in 2001. In August 2001, Puckett released his first ever Christmas CD, "At Christmas."
Beginning in the mid 1960s and well into the ’70s, The Vogues could be heard on radio stations coast to coast. They were also featured on the top television shows of the time, including “The Ed Sullivan Show,” “The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson,” and “The Mike Douglas Show.”
The Vogues unique sound was instantly recognizable and became eternally memorable. Their first song to top the charts at No. 4 was “You’re the One,” a million-selling single in 1965. This was followed by “Five O’Clock World,” which also peaked at No. 4 on the charts. Other hits include “My Special Angel,” “Turn Around, Look at Me,” and “Magic Town.”
The Classics IV are a soft rock band from Jacksonville, named after the Classic drum set that drummer Dennis Yost owned. Their most popular songs “Spooky,” “Stormy” and “Traces” each sold more than 1 million units and were all awarded gold discs by the Recording Industry Association of America. In 1993, Classics IV was inducted into the Georgia Music Hall of Fame.
The Cowsills have been dazzling crowds the last four years on the Happy Together Tour with their effervescent brand of contagious pop magic. Bob, Paul and Susan Cowsill are a family singing group and the original inspiration for the television show “The Partridge Family.” They are best known for songs such as “The Rain, the Park and Other Things,” “Hair,” “Indian Lake” and “Love American Style.” The Cowsills appeared on numerous TV shows including “The Ed Sullivan Show” and “The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson.”