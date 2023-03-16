CLEARWATER — Southern roots rockers Robert Jon & the Wreck will perform Friday, March 17, 8 p.m., in the Murray Theatre at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $35. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
The tour will celebrate the release of the band’s “One of a Kind” EP, out March 10 via Joe Bonamassa’s newest independent label, Journeyman Records.
Hailing from Southern California, Robert Jon & the Wreck take the Southern rock sound from the East Coast and make it their own. Since their inception in 2011, these four California natives — Robert Jon Burrison (lead vocals, guitar), Andrew Espantman (drums, background vocals), Henry James Schneekluth (lead guitar, background vocals), and Warren Murrel (bass) — have been electrifying audiences around the world with their soaring guitar leads, rich vocal harmonies, and memorable tunes.
The announcement of the band’s latest tour follows the release of “Who Can You Love,” the Americana-infused second single from their upcoming EP. Produced by renowned producer Don Was, “Who Can You Love” was recorded at Hensen Studios in Los Angeles.
"Don is a mysterious guy," said Burrison. “He’s so much about the vibe of the song, rather than the details, and he loves making stuff that sounds raw. He would tell awesome stories about the Dead and the Stones, and there was just so much gravity in his words because he’s been in those legendary rooms. It’s hard not to be intimidated but he made us feel right at home."
"There aren’t a lot of great rock and roll bands out there playing’ right now," added Was. "It’s a real thrill to be able to record this kind of music with such a great band."
With its infectious melodies, catchy riffs, and Americana sound, "Who Can You Love" showcased another side of the band following the release of the EP’s lead single “Pain No More,” an outstanding riff-driven roots rock track produced by the eight-time Grammy Award winner Dave Cobb. In contrast, “Who Can You Love” is a reflective, inward-looking track about questioning what you are looking for in a partner.
“Who Can You Love” is the latest in a series of singles that Robert Jon & The Wreck will roll out over the next year, beyond the release of the “One of a Kind” EP. Prolific songwriters with a wealth of new material who refuse to be constrained by traditional release strategies, the band’s new partnership with Journeyman Records affords them the opportunity to work with the world’s top producers and release a steady stream of high-quality singles on an ongoing basis, cutting through the industry chaos and ensuring new music is accessible to fans as intended.